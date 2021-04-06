Friday Night Dinner star Paul Ritter dies aged 54

Paul Ritter has sadly passed away. Picture: Getty

Paul Ritter, an actor known for his roles in Friday Night Dinner and Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, has sadly died aged 54.

Paul Ritter has died aged 54, his agent has confirmed.

The Friday Night Dinner actor, also known for his role in Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, passed away this week after suffering from a brain tumour.

Paul Ritter passed away this week. Picture: Getty

His agent said in a statement: "It is with great sadness we can confirm that Paul Ritter passed away last night.

"He died peacefully at home with his wife Polly and sons Frank and Noah by his side. He was 54 and had been suffering from a brain tumour.

"Paul was an exceptionally talented actor playing an enormous variety of roles on stage and screen with extraordinary skill. He was fiercely intelligent, kind and very funny. We will miss him greatly."

Paul Ritter starred in Channel 4's Friday Night Dinner. Picture: Getty

Paul played Martin Goodman in all six seasons of Channel 4 show Friday Night Dinner, and has also appeared on TV shows including The Bill, Vera and Chernobyl.

He also appeared in film Harry Potter and the Half Blood Prince, playing Eldred Worple.

Paul starred in the Friday Night Dinner 10th anniversary retrospective, which is due to air on Channel 4 later this year.

Our thoughts are with Paul's friends and family.