Gabby Allen shares screenshots of I'm A Celebrity star ex Myles Stephenson's 'cheating' sexts

Gabby has shared a series of screengrabs sent to her by other women Myles allegedly messaged. Picture: PA/Instagram/ITV

Gabby shared the screengrabs on Instagram following reports that Myles told Jacqueline Jossa that she had slept with her husband Dan Osborne.

Gabby Allen has shared screenshots of her ex Myles Stephenson allegedly sexting another girl while they were together.

The former Love Islander split from The Rak-Su and I'm A Celeb star in August of this year following allegations that he had been unfaithful.

Gabby and Myles split earlier this year. Picture: PA

Myles recently caused a stir among I'm A Celeb viewers following reports that he told Jacqueline Jossa that Gabby had slept with her husband Dan Osborne - something that was alleged earlier this year, but both parties had denied.

And Gabby has now hit out at her ex on Instagram, sharing a series of screengrabs of sexts he is said to have sent to another woman while they were together, followed by a grovelling apology that he sent to her on WhatsApp.

She told her followers: "I just want to reiterate/ set the record straight. I have tried to bite my tongue and keep my dignity after discovering the new endless determined pursuit of women and a long term affair that Myles undertook.

"I wanted to deal with this break up privately but I have been left with no choice after deflective behaviour and my name being questioned.

Myles allegedly sent a number of sexts to other women while they were together. Picture: Instagram

"So, will stand up for myself but I'm not going to talk about this again after today. Thanks to all the girls who came forward and sent me details of Myles' cheating.

"You will see how hard it has been to digest all of this. Have a little look yourself."

Gabby also shared a screengrab of Myles' apology to her. Picture: Instagram

In the screengrabs - some of which are too explicit to share - Myles asks one woman when she is going to move in and become his 'wife'.

She also shared a screenshot of his apology, in which he states: "I've apologised a thousand times and I will keep apologising on how I made you feel but I want to do all I can to make you feel like I did initially."

