Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes 'SPLIT and call off engagement'

Faye and Gareth have reportedly split. Picture: Getty/Instagram

Gareth and Faye have reportedly called it quits after seven years together

Gareth Gates and Faye Brookes have split and called off their engagement, it has been reported.

The Pop Idol star, 35, and former Coronation Street actress, 31, have decided to call off their wedding - but are said to be remaining friends.

A source told The Sun: "Gareth and Faye have been through a lot together but they just can't make it work."She's in a different place right now after leaving Corrie and is working hard to land some new roles.

"She was really excited about the wedding and had even picked a venue but deep down she knew it wasn't right."They are both really sad about it but have vowed to remain friends."

It comes after Faye hinted at heartbreak on her social media, sharing a quote that reads: "Don't be afraid to start over again. this time, you are not starting from scratch, you are starting from experience."

Gareth popped the question in New York last January, which came just four months are they got back together following a brief split in September 2018.

Faye has been sharing some inspirational quotes on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

After he asked Faye to marry him, he performed a 17 minute song on a grand piano.

Faye told OK! magazine at the time of the proposal: “We were both crying the whole way through. Once it was finished, Gareth got down on one knee and said: ‘Will you spend the rest of your life with me?’ And of course I said yes straight away.”

And Gareth added: “It was all about the six years we’ve spent together and I incorporated bits of songs that mean a lot to us as a couple. I got a bit carried away though – it went on for 17 minutes!”