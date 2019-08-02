Gareth Gates shares adorable photo of daughter Missy, despite vowing to keep her off social media

Gareth Gates has shared a rare snap of his daughter. Picture: Instagram/PA Images

Gareth Gates has broken his social media ban to show off his eight-year-old daughter Missy in an adorable photo.

Gareth Gates usually likes to keep his family life private, but now the former popstar has shared an adorable photo of his daughter Missy.

Despite vowing to keep the eight-year-old off social media, 34-year-old Gareth couldn’t resist sharing the sweet photo as he spent some quality time with Missy who he shares with ex-wife, Suzanne.

Alongside the photo, he wrote: “I rarely share pictures of my daughter.

“I never like exposing too much of her, I think it should be her choice when she’s a little older.

"BUT - I had to share this. I can’t believe how beautiful she is. I love you Missy moo. You’re my world. #nofilter #daddydaughter."

And fans have been quick to comment, with one writing: “This is an absolutely beautiful picture @gareth_gates she is growing into such a beautiful young lady.”

Another said: “Oh my word what a stunning photo,” while a third added: “Awww wow what a beautiful photo of you both. Missy is stunning! I can’t believe how grown up she is now.”

And a fourth said: “Wow she’s grown up!”

Gareth divorced Missy’s mum and actress Suzanne back in 2012 after three years of marriage.

The star is now engaged to Coronation Street star Faye Brookes after proposing in January.

After splitting in Autumn 2018, the pair got back together just a few weeks later claiming the time apart helped make them stronger.

They’re hoping to tie the knot in 2020 and have already starting spilling details about what fans can expect.

Earlier this year, Faye - who recently quit her role as Kate Connor in Corrie - revealed Holly Willoughby’s sister Kelly will actually be conducting the ceremony.

Gareth and Faye attended the NTAs together in January. Picture: PA Images

Kelly became good friends with Gareth after she worked as his manager for several years at the beginning of his career after Pop Idol.

"Kelly is our best friend and Gareth’s godfather to her kids,” Faye told Fabulous magazine in February.

“She feels like another sister or mother to him, and she took me under her wing as soon as we met. She was there at our engagement party and Gareth and I – we’d had a glass of champagne – said: ‘Let’s ask her.’ And we did, and she was thrilled!"