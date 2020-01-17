Gary Beadle and Emma McVey's baby daughter in hospital as couple 'pray for answers'

Their newborn has been in and out of hospital since she was born. Picture: Instagram

The couples' newborn baby girl Primrose is undergoing tests after falling ill.

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey have revealed that their baby daughter Primrose Ivy is back in hospital undergoing tests are falling ill.

The couple have revealed that they're 'praying for answers' as the newborn has been suffering from stomach problems for weeks.

The former Geordie Shore star, 31, and his fiance Emma, 27, have been going back and forth to the hospital with Primrose since she was born on 15 December last year.

The couple have been in and out of hospital with baby Primrose. Picture: Instagram

Gary has updated his Instagram followers on the situation, sharing a series of photos of the couple taking it in turns to cradle the baby in hospital.

He wrote: "FFS WE ARE BACK.

"Biopsy and tests praying we get some answers from them".

He then shared a photo of himself holding Primrose, writing: "I demanded Emma go home and get some sleep as that girl would try and go week with no sleep.

Primrose has been suffering from stomach problems since birth. Picture: Instagram

"She has been amazing threw this but she needed sleep so just me and prim at the hospital until me and Emma swap."

He then added: "Hard times but you do what you have to do!! Thank you for all the kind DM's, will keep you's updated best we can."

Emma previously told her followers about Primrose's ill-health, while pleading with companies to stop pestering her to work with them during the difficult time.

She wrote: 'For all companies messaging for posts or chasing posts, please stop until I am back working.

"Just because I am not posting updates for you daily does not mean it's okay to hound me and think everything is okay.

"We are all going through hell at the minute, not the newborn bubble that's a notable.

Emma added: "Primrose had her sixth hospital appointment yesterday, I am trying to still make Chester's birthday and party the best for him, so work is my last priority right now.

"Your mum instincts are never wrong, Primrose is everything Chester was in regards to stomach problems plus more and it's absolutely heartbreaking to see."

