Geordie Shore's Gary Beadle announces he's going to be a dad for a second time

Gary Beadle and Emma McVey are expecting their second baby. Picture: Instagram

Gary 'Gaz' Beadle and his girlfriend Emma McVey are expecting their second baby

Gary Beadle has announced that he and his girlfriend Emma McVey are expecting their second baby.

The former Geordie Shore star, 31, took to Instagram to share the happy news, sharing a baby scan on Father's Day alongside the caption: "BABY NO 2 😮😮😮 WE MUST BE MAD.... joking wow so nice to finally let everyone know baby no 2 will be with us later this year and I am SOOOOOOOO EXCITED Chester changed my life and now to give him a brother or sister is just amazing I was so nervous with Chester but now it's just excitement... @emma_jane1392💙❤️".

He also shared an adorable photo of his son Chester, 18 months, wearing a baby gro with the words 'I'm going to be a big brother!' on it.

And Emma McVey also announced the news on her Instagram, writing: "We can finally share our amazing news. Baby number 2 on the way ❤️👶🏼 I’m so excited for Chester to have a brother or sister and make our house a little bit more crazy! 🐶🐶👶🏼👶🏼🤰🏻🤷🏻‍♂️ @gazgshore".

Gary and Emma found out they were expecting in 2017, and Gary subsequently left Geordie Shore.

At the time, a source told The Sun: “He's taking fatherhood really seriously, being a dad is all he's ever wanted and he wants to spend all his time with Emma and their baby."

It was recently reported that Gary, along with fellow Geordie Shore veterans Marnie Simpson, Aaron Chalmers and Sophie Kasaei, will take part in a Geordie Shore spin-off.

A spokesperson for MTV said: “We’re really excited to reunite viewers with some of the most influential and most loved cast members.

“We can’t wait to show how life has changed for this lot since leaving the Geordie house and catch up with them as they continue to navigate their way into adulthood.”