Gemma Atkinson could have died during childbirth after suffering major haemorrhage

21 July 2019, 10:56 | Updated: 21 July 2019, 11:03

Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July but Gemma have since gone on to share details of her traumatic birth
Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez welcomed their daughter Mia on 4 July but Gemma have since gone on to share details of her traumatic birth. Picture: Gemma Atkinson and Gorka Marquez

She has told her followers about her horrific childbirth, which saw nine doctors battling to save her life

Actress Gemma Atkinson says that she feels “incredibly lucky” after suffering a haemorrhage during her difficult labour. The 34-year-old former Hollyoaks star – who had Strictly partner Gorka Marques at her side – has unveiled that she suffered dangerous bleeding during the birth of her daughter Mia earlier this month.

She posted a picture of her smiling in hospital before going on to reveal her horrific 30-hour labour.

Gemma explained: "This picture was taken when Mia was 30hrs old. The weary smile on my face doesn’t quite portray how happy I was inside as 30hrs earlier, things could have gone very differently.

She detailed how nine doctors were "physically pulling clots out of me" as blood gushed out of her in the aftermath of a cesarean section. Gemma added: "I was having a haemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood."

The star began by explaining that the picture she’d shared showed Mia at 30 hours old, saying: “Things could have gone very differently.”

She wrote: "Mia was a tiny baby, 4lb 10. With that in mind the midwife was concerned she wouldn’t be strong enough to open my cervix.

"My water broke on a tues & we gave her the benefit of the doubt but by the Wednesday evening despite her being in the perfect place & so low down, she still hadn’t managed it.

"The decision was made to induce me to help her along but she disliked that even more. With every contraction her heart rate dropped.

"On the 3rd one midwife Katie who was taking care of me at the time pressed the panic alarm & within 15 mins I was rushed out, prepped & delivered Mia via an emergency C section.

"It wasn’t what I’d planned but thanks to my hypnobirthing despite the madness & panic, I was able to calmly keep my breathing technique & accept whatever is best for Mia just do it!"

She added: "2hrs later I was alone with Gorks & Mia blissfully happy in a ward when I suddenly felt extremely unwell.

"Gorka got a doctor and she took 1 look at me & again pressed the panic button. I was having a hemorrhage. A big one & I lost a lot of blood.

"I don’t remember much other than having around 9 doctors in the room, some injecting me, hooking me to drips, physically pulling clots out of me & one comforting Gorks who was beside himself in the corner.

"I woke in another room with Gorks & my family there, Mia sleeping soundly & a lovely midwife named Di who was checking my notes."

Thanking her doctors, she concluded: "The trauma was over & thanks to our NHS & incredible hospital staff we were ok.

"I’m fully aware for some people it’s a different outcome & I feel incredibly lucky that me & Mia are healthy & healed.

"My mum moved in with me while Gorks was away & has been incredible! If I can be half the mum she is to me I’ll be happy!

"I’m going to remind Mia of this story any time she has doubts about what she can achieve in life.

"The odds were against her from the start, but she’s been a little fighter from day 1.

"Feeds perfectly & is gaining weight like I do on an all inclusive holiday! We’re SO proud of her, she’s our little soldier & I’m so Grateful ❤️."

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Half of Strictly Come Dancing's presenting duo, Claudia Winkleman admits that "she never takes her make-up off"

Claudia Winkleman confesses she 'NEVER takes her make-up off'
Holly Willoughby said the moment was a "dream come true"

Holly Willoughby shares moment Elton John dedicated song to her and husband Dan Baldwin
Paul Hollywood and now ex-wife Alexandra broke off their relationship following 20 years of marriage.

Paul Hollywood and wife Alex granted quickie divorce in just 10 SECONDS
Katie Price was allegedly accused of "upstaging" the wedding of boyfriend Kris's cousin Dan.

Katie Price 'forced to apologise' for upstaging bride on her wedding day
Tess Holliday has shut down bodyshamers

Tess Holliday shuts down bodyshamers with skimpy beach pics

Trending on Heart

Ulrika

Will Ulrika Jonsson appear in this year's I'm a Celebrity?

TV & Movies

Prince Harry Ellie Goulding

Prince Harry's ex Ellie Goulding invites William and Kate to her wedding but will the Sussexes be there?

Royals

Kendall Jenner

Kendall Jenner bares all to promote acne-targeting skin-care brand
Olivia Atwood Love Island

Love Island: Michael is using Amber to get to the final, says Olivia Attwood

TV & Movies

Love Island Joanna

'Good on you!' Love Island Michael's ex Joanna is ‘proud’ of Amber for not taking him back

TV & Movies

Love Island's Belle revealed her dad is a famous actor

Who is Tamer Hassan? Love Island’s Belle Hassan reveals dad as film star from EastEnders and Game Of Thrones

TV & Movies