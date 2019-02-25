Gemma Collins 'DUMPS' boyfriend Arg over intimate Instagram pic

Gemma Collins has reportedly called time on her and Arg's relationship. Picture: Getty

Gemma Collins was reportedly furious that James 'Arg' Argent posted a clip of her snoring in bed

Gemma Collins has reportedly dumped Arg after he humiliated her by posting pictures to Instagram of her snoring.

The former TOWIE star, 37, has apparently chucked him out of her house after a fiery row.

A source told The Sun: "Gemma had to end it because she was so embarrassed by what James had done.

"She felt he had humiliated her and there was no choice but to end things."

Gemma was furious that Arg posted this picture to Instagram. Picture: Instagram

The picture, which was deleted an hour after he posted it, was uploaded by Arg last Friday - and showed Gemma asleep in her bed.

Reports of their separation come days after Gemma claimed they would soon be trying for a baby during an appearance on Loose Women.

She said: "I’ve definitely struggled with it because a lot of my friends have gone on to have children and everyone asks when I'm going to have a baby.

"I did have a few problems and did feel not fully whole as a woman."

She went on to say that while she was initially told she couldn't have kids, a second and third opinion revealed that it would be possible if she lost weight and took a course of a drug called Clomid.

Gemma said: "Everything is going to be OK. I need to lose weight and take a drug called Clomid, which I'm looking to do at the end of the year.

"Arg is the one that keeps going to me about it. Then he said I would like to be married first.

"We’re definitely going to marry," she continued. He wants to do it all properly."

Gemma Collins recently opened up about her baby plans while on Loose Women. Picture: ITV

And when asked why she was delaying getting married, Gemma replied: "Because when I have my child I Want to give it my all and at the minute I’ve been very busy with my career.

"And when that baby’s born I Want to love it so much and never let it go. I really want to be in a position when I'm 100% settled. I just want a bit of calm in my life to be the best mum I Can be."

