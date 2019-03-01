Gemma Collins unveils SHOCK hair transformation in wake of Arg split

Gemma and Arg reportedly broke up earlier this week. Picture: Getty

Gemma Collins has cut off her hair and opted for a Khloe Kardashian-style blonde bob

Gemma Collins has unveiled a shock new hairdo in the wake of her split from James 'Arg' Argent.

The Dancing On Ice star, 38, revealed on Instagram that she'd cut her famous long blonde hair into a short bob, uploading a picture captioned: "Just did a @KhloeKardashian".

Gemma Collins unveiled her new hair on Instagram. Picture: Instagram

It was reported earlier this week that Gemma had dumped boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent over an unflattering photo of her snoring he uploaded to Instagram.

Read more: More heartache for Gemma Collins as mum is rushed to hospital with pneumonia days after Arg split

A source told The Sun: "Gemma had to end it because she was so embarrassed by what James had done.

"She felt he had humiliated her and there was no choice but to end things."

The picture, which was deleted an hour after he posted it, was uploaded by Arg last Friday - and showed Gemma asleep in her bed.

Gemma reportedly dumped Arg over this picture he uploaded of her snoring. Picture: Instagram

Reports of their separation come days after Gemma claimed they would soon be trying for a baby during an appearance on Loose Women.

Read more: Dancing On Ice bosses 'SNUB' Gemma Collins' leaving drinks after exit

She said: "I’ve definitely struggled with it because a lot of my friends have gone on to have children and everyone asks when I'm going to have a baby.

"I did have a few problems and did feel not fully whole as a woman."

She went on to say that while she was initially told she couldn't have kids, a second and third opinion revealed that it would be possible if she lost weight and took a course of a drug called Clomid.

Gemma said: "Everything is going to be OK. I need to lose weight and take a drug called Clomid, which I'm looking to do at the end of the year.

"Arg is the one that keeps going to me about it. Then he said I would like to be married first.

"We’re definitely going to marry," she continued. He wants to do it all properly."

And when asked why she was delaying getting married, Gemma replied: "Because when I have my child I Want to give it my all and at the minute I’ve been very busy with my career.

"And when that baby’s born I Want to love it so much and never let it go. I really want to be in a position when I'm 100% settled. I just want a bit of calm in my life to be the best mum I Can be."

NOW READ:

Joshua 'JP' Patterson reveals why he hates being described as a 'co-parent' with Binky Felstead