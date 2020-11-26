Gemma Collins reveals she suffered devastating third miscarriage in open letter to Meghan Markle

Gemma Collins has opened up about suffering a devastating third miscarriage. Picture: Instagram/PA

Gemma Collins has opened up about suffering a third miscarriage earlier this year.

In a letter penned to Meghan Markle, who yesterday wrote in the New York Times that she had lost her second baby in July, Gemma revealed that she had a third miscarriage at a similar time.

Writing in The Sun, Gemma said: "I’ve not talked about this before, but it was my third, each one a devastating loss on my longed-for journey to motherhood.

Gemma was pregnant with ex-boyfriend James Argent's baby. Picture: PA

"I’ve been trying to have a baby for nearly a decade now, only to have my hopes dashed time and again by first one miscarriage, then another.

"This last time my miscarriage started, just like yours, with sharp cramps which caught me by surprise one morning.

"Unlike you though, I didn’t know I was pregnant and dismissed them as the symptoms of a heavy period."

Gemma then revealed that she was taken to hospital, where she was told that she had had a miscarriage.

She added: "In a single instant, I learned that I’d been carrying a baby and lost it, meaning that once again I found my longstanding dreams of motherhood shattered into pieces."

Gemma also added that she hadn't given up on her hope of becoming a mother, saying: "I won’t give up hope either, even though it’s hard. Four months on from my last miscarriage, I still think about it every day.

"I’ve since broken up with James [Argent], the man who would have been the baby’s father, and it’s hard being single."

Gemma has previously opened up about her struggle with Polycystic Ovary Syndrome (PCOS), telling the Loose Women panelists in August about her struggle to conceive.

Meghan Markle suffered a miscarriage in July of this year. Picture: PA

She said: "It was really difficult for me in isolation because, as you know, with my condition of PCOS, it's not easy to fall pregnant and I did suffer a miscarriage which was really sad during the lockdown period.

"I have suffered with it for the last 10 years. I started to gain weight when I was 28, my periods were all over the place. I've suffered miscarriages."

Visit miscarriageassociation.org.uk for help and support on the issues raised in this article.