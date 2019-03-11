Dancing On Ice viewers slam Gemma Collins as she REFUSES to skate... and slides about on her knees

Gemma Collins barely skated, instead rolling around on the ice. Picture: ITV

The GC's big return was expected to be spectacular - but fans were disappointed that she didn't even set a blade on the ice.

Dancing On Ice fans asked why Gemma Collins "even bothered to turn up" after she refused to skate in the DOI finale.

The 38-year-old threatened to boycott the ITV series' big ending when Australian judge Jason Gardiner, 47, compared her to a "fridge" on This Morning.

But she decided to put her bruised ego to one side and make an appearance - telling fans on an Instagram video that she was back to honour "everyone who paid £1.50 voting" for her - despite falling in with a "terrible virus".

She said: "I will be coming out centre stage one last time, hell to the yeah.

Read more: Gemma Collins devastated after being fat-shamed by boyfriend James Argent

"Guys excuse that I look so bad today, I've got that virus that's going around.

"I feel absolutely terrible, but I'm not letting down anyone that spent their £1.50 to vote for me."

However, poorly Gemma seemed to have forgotten how to skate since she was booted off the show a month ago.

Rather than glide across the ice, she slid about on her knees, forcing partner Matt Evers to skate over her head in order to add some sort of artistry to her ten seconds in the spotlight.

Read more: Gemma Collins plans to "steer clear" of Jason Gardiner after fat-shame slurs

Matt skated over Gemma as she lay on the ice in half-splits. Picture: ITV

Gemma has had a busy few weeks, so it's no surprise training for last night's final farewell wasn't. priority.

She was fat-shamed by her boyfriend, saw her mum taken to hospital with pneumonia, revealed plans to start a new life in the US, and had tense talks with ITV bosses about whether she would turn up to the rink for the DOI final.

The plus-size clothing designer said: "I did pull out and then I thought, to everyone that has supported me, for my own self esteem, I am not going to back down to anybody.

"I am going to walk back in on that show on Sunday night and I am going to skate like it's the last day of my life."

Matt previously told Heart that Gemma was keen to keep ice skating, adding that she had admitted that she was really missing the endorphins that came from the gruelling training sessions and live shows.

James Jordan and professional Alexandra Schullman went on to be crowned this year's winners.