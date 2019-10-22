James 'Arg' Argent banned from EasyJet for running onto runway while on holiday with Gemma Collins

The TOWIE star tried to open a fire door after being refused entry to the plane. Picture: PA/Instagram

By Mared Parry

It's been revealed that earlier this year the reality TV star had a run-in with foreign police and ended up getting a two year ban from EasyJet.

James 'Arg' Argent has been the centre of a whole load of drama recently, from his break-up with Gemma Collins to the rumoured drug abuse, and it's just been revealed that the TV personality's bad luck doesn't end there.

The former TOWIE star, 31, was apparently banned by EasyJet for a whopping two years following a ridiculous altercation while on the plane.

James has started using again, according to reports. Picture: PA

Gemma has recently dumped Arg due to his apparent drug problem. Picture: PA

Joined by on-off girlfriend Gemma Collins, who has recently dumped him due to him refusing to back to rehab, Arg was on holiday in Italy when he turned up late for his flight and was told he couldn't get on the plane.

He didn't seem to accept this and in a moment of madness he then opened a fire exit to try to reach the Tarmac, where Gemma was waiting on the plane.

A source revealed to The Sun's Bizarre: “It was a really strange situation and the beginning of the end for him and Gemma.

EasyJet staff refused to let him on the plane. Picture: PA

"It was when he was partying hard, and even though they were meant to be on a couple’s break it was a sign of things to come.

“The latest drama is no surprise when you consider what happened earlier this year.

“Italian police were not impressed by his actions and neither were EasyJet."

James used to be a party animal during his earlier TOWIE days, and was admitted to rehab back in 2014 for drink and drugs, where he spent his birthday and Christmas in the facility.

James looking healthier in 2015 not long after leaving rehab, pictured with ex-girlfriend Lydia Bright. Picture: PA

The reality TV veteran lost a lot of weight and was on a great road to recovery, as he vowed to stay away from his vices as he was in a better place then.

However, it seems like the star has relapsed as he tested positive for cocaine a few weeks ago and was sacked by TOWIE bosses.