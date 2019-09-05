Gemma Collins blames Arg's weight gain for ruining their sex life

Gemma and Arg have had a bit of a tough sex life. Picture: ITV

By Mared Parry

The reality TV star opened up to James about their strained love life on the Channel 4 show.

Gemma Colins has claimed that boyfriend James 'Arg' Argent gained so much weight recently that it's been affecting their love life.

The 38-year-old diva says it's ruined sex for her and that it's "not what it used to be", however, things are changing.

Gemma admitted that his weight gain affected their sex life. Picture: Channel 4

It was aired on Channel 4's Sink or Swim, where Arg, 31, took on the challenge to swim the English channel, and Gemma was discussing his weight with him over the kitchen table.

As Arg tucked into his meal, the GC opened up about his health problems.

He explained that he wanted to take part in the show to help him take control of his weight, which has ballooned over the past few years after he debuted a huge weight loss in 2013.

Gemma, speaking about his weight loss, said: "I can notice the difference in you.

"I can get my arms around you now when I cuddle you in bed.

"And when you love someone it’s not about their size or whatever, but we can’t be as we used to be in the bedroom.

"We can’t, no offence."

James took the comments from Gemma rather well. Picture: Channel 4

The star's brutal honestly was met with an awkward response from Arg, but he agreed soon after and the pair had a hug and a kiss.

Both Gemma and Arg have struggled with their weight and eating habits but are both on a journey to beat the bulge.