Gemma Collins' best pal Jonathan Cheban says she 'needs TWO tables' for food during lavish dinners

Gemma Collins' best pal Jonathan Cheban lifts the lid on her lavish dining habits. Picture: Instagram / Gemma Collins

The LA-based reality star reveals the TOWIE diva 'triple orders' everything as he jokes about her food habits

Gemma Collins' best friend Jonathan Cheban has revealed exactly what it's like to be close pals with the Diva Forever star.

Lifting the lid on her next-level eating habits, the LA-based foodie, 45, joked the 38-year-old orders so much food she needs two tables to place all her dishes on in a candid new interview about their friendship.

The former Big Brother star, who counts the Kardashians among his nearest and dearest, described what it's like to wine and dine with the TOWIE star and explained it's all about triple-ordering in flashy venues.

Jonathan Cheban reunites with Gemma Collins in Los Angeles, California. Picture: Instagram

Jonathan, who is also known online as restaurant critic 'Foodgod', told new! magazine: "She eats so much that I have to carry her out.

"I order the food and then she triple orders after me. She's the reorderer and that's the difference.

"I'll order the first round of amazing stuff and she'll be like, 'Can we have three more of those?' I'm like, 'What are you doing? We can't eat any more!' And she's like, 'Just bring them.'"

The Instagram influencer, who has a whopping 3.4m followers on the social media site, spilled the beans on their no-expense spared mate-dates and opened up about how they like to spend their time together.

He told The Sun: "The perfect day to spend together is always in London.

"We'll go to Harrods and it turns into pandemonium because so many people know both of us.

"She'll make me go get food before I'm even hungry, then we'll have coffee and go to the hotel where she'll smother me until I can't breathe.

"We'll go to a spa and get massages then end up at the restaurant China Tang and sit there for hours and hours laughing.

"We have a private room for us there, it's so fun.

"We take turns on who pays, sometimes she likes to be the boss.

"A lot of the time she wants to pay for it because she orders so much food."

Gemma, who was recently accused of Photoshopping her figure on Instagram following her staggering weight loss, spoke out about her struggles to keep the pounds off.

She admitted to the publication: "I don't actually know why I'm overweight because I don't eat a lot.

"My downfall is that I eat late of a night. I can go all day without food. I normally get hungry at two o'clock in the afternoon.

"I'm a night owl. Basically I'll start eating from two o'clock in the afternoon. I've never been a breakfast girl.

"I don't really drink, if I do I like a nice drop. I do like the odd Malibu and pineapple."