Gemma Collins stuns with new look on red carpet after dramatic weight loss

Gemma Collins dazzled last night as she braved the winter chill in a glittery green dress.

The reality stars were out in full force at ITV’s Palooza on Tuesday night.

But TOWIE’s Gemma Collins stole the show as she took to the red carpet in an emerald green dress complete with lace overlay.

Getting into the festive spirit, the 38-year-old’s long gown featured mesh sleeves and sequin detailing.

Sharing a video from the glitzy event on her Instagram Stories, the GC said “green is the new black” as she revealed that her outfit was from her own collection. You can pick up the exact dress from her website for £90!

Gemma Collins wowed on the red carpet. Picture: Getty Images

Sporting a brand new haircut, her blonde do was styled into perfect curls with a chic fringe while she accessorised with a pair of gold strappy heels.

This comes after Gemma is said to have dropped an impressive three stone this year after she took part in skating competition Dancing on Ice.

Along with her rigorous training schedule, the Essex star also explained she was using controversial £250 ‘SkinnyJab’ slimming injections.

Revealing she’d like to lose even more weight, she recently told The Sun: "I'd be really happy if I lost six stone as that would bring me down to 12 stone and a size 16.

Gemma Collins is said to have lost three stone since 2017. Picture: PA Images

"My boobs are so big and I want to get them reduced in January, but I have to lose three stone before they can operate.

"My boobs are 38GG now and I think I will go down to a C or a D-cup. The operation is all booked in. I think when you have big boobs, they can make you look bigger and I would just love to never ever wear a bra again."

Meanwhile, Gemma is said to have got back with ex James Argent, 31, again after they were spotted together earlier this week.

Just last month, the star reportedly dumped her on/off lover when he refused to go to rehab.

But less than three weeks later, the couple were spotted kissing and holding hands during a trip to Dubai.