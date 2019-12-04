Gemma Collins looks noticeably slender in lycra costume as she ice skates with ease

Gemma is looking slimmer than ever in her newest post. Picture: Instagram/BBC

The Queen of Essex has got her skates back on and is looking incredible.

By Mared Parry

Gemma Collins is gearing up for the Christmas special episode of Dancing on Ice and fans can't wait to see the diva back on the ice.

The reality TV legend, 39, has been posting regular updates of her progress getting back on the ice and learning a new routine and it looks like the practice is paying off.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins and James Argent accused of animal cruelty after riding camels in Dubai

The GC's most recent post has sent fans crazy, showing some major progress in comparison to her appearance as a competitor on the show back in January, where she famously went flying across the ice during a performance.

Sharing the post earlier today, the star captioned the clip: "Let’s do this ⛸❄️⛸ just remember you can ACHIEVE anything you put your mind too ⛸❄️⛸

"f anyone is struggling today or this time of year step back take a breath and just take it easy"

Gemma looks much slimmer in the recent videos. Picture: Instagram

Her pals and fans rushed to comment on the video, congratulating her on the mad skills she was displaying.

Gillian McKeith commented: "Amazing Gemma", whilst singer and pal Tallia Storm said "Love this".

John Barrowman, who is the new judge for Dancing on Ice 2020 also commented on the video, saying "Well done 👍 looking good..."

The star admitted that some of her holidaying over the summer caused her to regain some of the weight but she's been smashing her exercise since and her pictures prove she is looking amazing.

She's recently become an ambassador for the controversial SkinnyJab, and injection which claims to help those who use it regularly lose weight, as it surpasses your appetite.

The GC has explained she's been on and off the jabs and that they've helped her shift the pounds.