Gemma Collins shocks fans with 'skinny' selfie before treating herself to McDonald's

Gemma has shed an impressive three stone this year. Picture: Instagram

The TOWIE diva stuns followers as she flaunts her recent weight loss but admits she still can't kick the fast food.

Gemma Collins has shocked fans with her "skinny" appearance after posting a selfie with Brian McFadden.

The Essex diva's 1.5million followers were stunned by her "healthy" look and showered the 38-year-old with praise as she posed up a storm with the Westlife singer.

Commenting on the smiley snap, one person wrote: "Skinny and stunning."

"You look beautiful! Glowing," added a second.

A third said: "You look so healthy."

While a fourth gushed: "Looking amazing, so trim."

Read more: Gemma Collins to star in Dancing on Ice Christmas special as she lands ‘biggest role’ yet

The TOWIE star, who has lost an impressive three-stone this year, later took to social media to admit she couldn't quite kick her fast food habit though.

Filming a bag full of McDonald's, she confessed she had fallen off the healthy wagon and was indulging in a greasy snack.

"I'm not gonna lie everyone, a cheeky Maccy D's," she told her followers on Instagram.

Read more: Gemma Collins debuts impressive weight loss after Skinnyjab injections

Gemma has been working hard to shed the pounds, which first began dropping off when she signed up to skating competition Dancing on Ice.

Along with her rigorous training schedule, the reality queen explained she was also using controversial £250 ‘SkinnyJab’ slimming injections to lose weight.

The Diva Forever star recently revealed she wants to drop three more stone in order to qualify for a breast reduction.

Speaking to The Sun, Gemma said: "I'd be really happy if I lost six stone as that would bring me down to 12 stone and a size 16.

"My boobs are so big and I want to get them reduced in January, but I have to lose three stone before they can operate.

"My boobs are 38GG now and I think I will go down to a C or a D-cup. The operation is all booked in. I think when you have big boobs, they can make you look bigger and I would just love to never ever wear a bra again."

Read more: Dancing on Ice Christmas special 2019: When is it on and who is in the celebrity lineup with Gemma Collins?

Despite her progress, Gemma admitted her on/off relationship with James 'Arg' Argent has made it difficult to stick to a healthy diet.

Opening up to her co-stars Chloe Sims, 37, and Bobby Norris, 33, during an episode of TOWIE, she said: "I haven’t stopped eating with the stress and upset of everything. What can you do?”