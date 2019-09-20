Gemma Collins spends £650 a night at the Ritz as she can't be bothered to go home to Essex

20 September 2019, 18:42

The star has plenty of cash to splash
The star has plenty of cash to splash. Picture: Instagram
Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

Queen GC has been splashing her cash once again, and this time it was on a £650 hotel room, despite being less than an hour from home.

Gemma Collins has admitted that she's prone to spending a few hundred on a swanky hotel room as she can't be bothered to get a taxi or a train back to Essex.

Despite her home being less than an hour away, the 38-year-old reality TV star would rather drop £650 a night on a swanky hotel room in one of Mayfair's best hotels.

READ MORE: Gemma Collins blames the full moon after smashing car window and reversing into a plant pot

The five star hotel is situated not too far from Buckingham Palace and it's clear Gemma loves living like a royal, as she admitted on her podcast: "Guys, I'm at the Ritz. I did treat myself to a room last night because I have been working non-stop again.

"And I think it's coming to that time again where I need to buy myself a place in London because I'm spending so much on hotel rooms."

The star continued: "It is nice as a treat once in a while - I'm a hard working girl, but I sort of think, God, it's costing me £650 to go to sleep of a night.

"But I had some really good meetings, I had some really good deals, so I thought, you know what, I'm going to treat myself."

Obviously a global icon like Gemma isn't going to be kipping in a Premier Inn every night, so it probably is a good idea that she invests in a London pad if she's dropping £650 a night on a hotel.

The Ritz is recognised globally as one of the most luxurious hotels in the world, and offer premium services such as members club situated in the hotel's former ballroom.

There'a concierge service which promises access to "the most exclusive venues" across London and a strict dress code imposed on guests.

