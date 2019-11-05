Gemma Collins reveals she 'hasn't stopped eating' since Arg breakup, as she returns to TOWIE

5 November 2019, 11:35 | Updated: 5 November 2019, 12:43

Mared Parry

By Mared Parry

The reality TV star opened up about being newly single and what effect it's had on her weight loss.

Gemma Collins opened up on an episode of TOWIE about her newly-single life, as she returned to the ITV reality show for the first time in years.

The 38-year-old diva recently broke things off with on-off boyfriend of nearly 10 years, James Argent, 31, due to his alleged drug habit, excessive partying and refusal to head back to rehab but explained the situation was "very sad".

READ MORE: Gemma Collins to star in Dancing on Ice Christmas Special in 'biggest TV deal yet'

Gemma opened up about her struggles on the show
Gemma opened up about her struggles on the show. Picture: ITV
Gemma ended hers and Arg's long term relationship
Gemma ended hers and Arg's long term relationship. Picture: Instagram

Joined at an Indian restaurant in Essex by pals Chloe Sims, 37, and Bobby Norris, 33, Gemma revealed that she was in fact single, after the duo quizzed her on her current relationship status.

Gemma, who also goes by the GC, said: "“Yes I am. I held on for two years and stood by someone and unfortunately it has not worked out and it is very sad.”

The trio, who are all known for their sense of humour then broke into laughter after Bobby hilarious offered Gemma some sag aloo to release the tension and lighten the mood.

Bobby Norris and Chloe Sims joined Gemma for the debrief
Bobby Norris and Chloe Sims joined Gemma for the debrief. Picture: ITV

Gemma then carried on to explain that she's keeping things positive “I just keep saying to myself the universe has surely got something better out there for me.”

Bobby responded "You need to stop eating crisps one the sofa!" she replied: “I have got to stop eating full stop.

"I haven’t stopped eating with the stress and upset of everything. What can you do?”

Gemma, only a few weeks ago after she lost three stone
Gemma, only a few weeks ago after she lost three stone. Picture: Instagram

Gemma has been vocal about her weight loss journey and previously lost three stone after appearing on Dancing on Ice in January gave her a kick-start.

Since then, the star has been posing in swimsuits on her Instagram, flaunting a slimmer figure all summer.

She's also lot long become a brand ambassador for the controversial Skinny Jab weight loss injections, which claim they help aid weight loss.

