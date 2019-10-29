Geri Horner wins Halloween as she transforms into Peaky Blinders’ star Thomas Shelby

Geri Horner transformed into Thomas Shelby for Halloween. Picture: Instagram

By Alice Dear

The Spice Girls star has officially shut down any Halloween costume competition this year with her epic look.

Fans of Geri Horner – and Peaky Blinders – have been left obsessed with her Halloween costume this week.

The Spice Girls star, 47, dressed up as Peaky Blinders’ icon Thomas Shelby – played by Cillian Murphy – completing the look with one of her horses.

Geri pinned her hair back as she dressed in the dark suit and overcoat ensemble, finishing the look with the iconic tweed cap worn by members of the Peaky Blinders.

The Spice Girls star looked the part on her horse. Picture: Instagram

Geri Horner dressed up as the leader of the gangster family, Thomas, from the BBC drama. Picture: BBC

Posting a video on her Instagram page, Geri could be seen walking up the the camera with the black horse before saying: “Alright, it’s not about France or the Garrison.

“We’re all in agreement for generations, killing a man affects the heart.

“We can change who we are, but we can’t change what we want. Get to work – cut him.”

Geri then turns to a collection of pumpkins before saying: “No rest for you in this lifetime. Maybe the next.”

Geri Horner even took part in a little acting for the role. Picture: Instagram

Geri also posted a picture of her as Thomas on the horse, with the caption: “Ready for Halloween? By order of the Peaky Blinders.”

Fans have been left obsessed with her transformation for the spooky season, with one person commenting on the picture: “This is AMAZING!”

Another posted: “Best costume ever!”, while one wrote: “Actually thought it was Cillian haha!”

