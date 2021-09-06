Nicola Roberts and Nadine Coyle lead tributes to Sarah Harding following her tragic death

Sarah Harding's bandmates have paid tribute to her on social media. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Polly Foreman

Sarah Harding's Girls Aloud co-stars have paid tribute to their bandmate after she died aged 39.

Nadine Coyle and Nicola Roberts have said they're 'absolutely devastated' after their friend and bandmate Sarah Harding died following battle with breast cancer.

The Girls Aloud stars have paid tribute to Sarah on Instagram, after her mother confirmed that she had passed on Sunday afternoon.

Sharing a photo of Sarah last night, Nadine wrote: "I am absolutely devastated!! I can’t think of words that could possibly express how I feel about this girl & what she means to me!!

"I know so many of you will be feeling this way. For now I’m sending so much love to you!!!"

Nicola shared a series of photos of her and Nicola during the Girls Aloud days, writing: "I’m absolutely devastated and I can’t accept that this day has come. My heart is aching and all day everything we went through together has raced round my mind. Especially this last year since her diagnosis, as hard as the year has been, our new memories are strong in my heart.

"There are so many things to say and at first it felt to personal to put them here and then I remembered that there are so many other people grieving her too. A part of me or us isn’t here anymore and it’s unthinkable and painful and utterly cruel. She would have loved your messages today ♥️.

"Electric girl, you made us. You gave it everything and still with a smile.

"A white butterfly flew past my window this morning before I knew, it must have been you 🦋".

Many others have also paid tribute to Sarah, with Spice Girls star Geri Horner writing: "Rest in peace, Sarah Harding. You'll be remembered for the light and joy you brought to the world. X."

Davina McCall wrote: "So so sad to hear about Sarah ... a star from the get go, hugely fun and outgoing yet also somehow fragile".

Katie Price also shared a tribute to the singer, writing: "You were always such a genuine and honest person, I will remember the all laughs we used to have back in the day...I always valued Sarah's friendship and my thoughts go out to her family and friends."

Sarah's released a statement on Sunday afternoon confirming that Sarah had passed away.

She wrote: "It’s with deep heartbreak that today I’m sharing the news that my beautiful daughter Sarah has sadly passed away. Many of you will know of Sarah’s battle with cancer and that she fought so strongly from her diagnosis until her last day.

"She slipped away peacefully this morning. I’d like to thank everyone for their kind support over the past year. It meant the world to Sarah and it gave her great strength and comfort to know she was loved.

"I know she won’t want to be remembered for her fight against this terrible disease – she was a bright shining star and I hope that’s how she can be remembered instead."

Our thoughts are with Sarah's friends and family.