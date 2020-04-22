Gogglebox's Amy Tapper credits dad Jonathan's three stone weight loss for coronavirus recovery
22 April 2020, 15:14 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 15:16
Gogglebox star Amy has opened up about her dad Jonathan's coronavirus recovery.
Amy Tapper has credited her dad Jonathan's three-stone weight loss for his recovery against coronavirus.
She, Jonathan, mum Nikki and brother Josh - who all star together on Gogglebox - were diagnosed with Covid-19, but they have all since recovered.
Jonathan was left fighting for his life during his battle with the disease, with Nikki, 47, staying by his bedside one night to monitor his oxygen levels.
#throwbackthursday – Swipe to see our transformations! … .. . Looking back at some older pictures of my Dad and I and it’s made me realise how far we’ve come. I honestly couldn’t be more proud. We both needed a change and over the last year thanks to the help of @dotheunthinkableuk we’ve both lost 3 stone EACH and feel so much healthier. … .. . If anyone feels they want to try the plan that helped us then you can drop them a follow or checkout the link in today’s story as they’ve got an exclusive eoffer for new customers only where you can try their 3 day trial for only £25! … .. . Let me know if you do give it a go and I promise you won’t regret it #ad
Amy - who alongside her dad lost three stone last year - has now spoken out about his recovery.
She told The Sun: "If we hadn’t lost the six stone last year when we did, could this have been a different outcome for us? I just don’t know."
"It’s public knowledge that in most cases, the healthier you are when you contract coronavirus, the more likely you are to survive.
"I can’t even begin to think about what might have happened to dad – and to me – if we hadn’t changed our lives last year.
‘smile, this is how much you’ve both lost individually in sugar’ - @dotheunthinkableuk ❤️ I can’t believe that the weight of this sugar is how much I’ve just lost in weight and my dad lost a few months ago! When at the shoot I lifted this bag of sugar up and couldn’t lift it as was too heavy! They told me this is how much I’ve lost in weight🥰🤪
"Dad is now taking it easier but the rest of us are fully well now.
"I know that if he wasn’t eating right and taking care of himself, things could have been a lot worse for him."
