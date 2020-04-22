Gogglebox's Amy Tapper credits dad Jonathan's three stone weight loss for coronavirus recovery

22 April 2020, 15:14 | Updated: 22 April 2020, 15:16

Amy Tapper has opened up about her dad's recovery from Covid-19
Amy Tapper has opened up about her dad's recovery from Covid-19. Picture: Instagram/Getty

Gogglebox star Amy has opened up about her dad Jonathan's coronavirus recovery.

Amy Tapper has credited her dad Jonathan's three-stone weight loss for his recovery against coronavirus.

Read more: Gogglebox's Jonathan Tapper 'left fighting for his life' after whole family catches coronavirus

She, Jonathan, mum Nikki and brother Josh - who all star together on Gogglebox - were diagnosed with Covid-19, but they have all since recovered.

Amy and dad Jonathan lost three stone each last year
Amy and dad Jonathan lost three stone each last year. Picture: Channel 4

Jonathan was left fighting for his life during his battle with the disease, with Nikki, 47, staying by his bedside one night to monitor his oxygen levels.

Read more: Peter Andre's daughter Princess stuns fans with incredible singing voice

Amy - who alongside her dad lost three stone last year - has now spoken out about his recovery.

She told The Sun: "If we hadn’t lost the six stone last year when we did, could this have been a different outcome for us? I just don’t know."

The Tapper family star on Gogglebox together
The Tapper family star on Gogglebox together. Picture: Getty

"It’s public knowledge that in most cases, the healthier you are when you contract coronavirus, the more likely you are to survive.

"I can’t even begin to think about what might have happened to dad – and to me – if we hadn’t changed our lives last year.

"Dad is now taking it easier but the rest of us are fully well now.

"I know that if he wasn’t eating right and taking care of himself, things could have been a lot worse for him."

