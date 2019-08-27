Love Island’s fans go wild as Greg O'Shea 'wears a bra' in Instagram pic

27 August 2019, 11:14

Greg left very little to the imagination
Greg left very little to the imagination. Picture: ITV/Getty

Love Island 2019 winner Greg has been compared to Sporty Spice in his latest Instagram post

Greg O'Shea has got his Instagram followers in a frenzy after posting a photo of himself appearing to wear a bra and shorts.

Read more: Gemma Collins accused of Photoshopping figure on Instagram following weight loss

The Love Island winner, 24, captioned the cheeky snap: "Day 1 of pre-season tomorrow! Looking forward to getting back to work with the boys. Big season ahead💪".

Predictably, the comment section exploded - with some even comparing him to Sporty Spice.

One wrote: "You’re very hot and all but you actually look like 2004 sporty spice here".

Read more: Wayne Rooney spotted in hotel lift with mystery brunette as Coleen DITCHES wedding ring

Another added: "Why are you wearing a sports bra? Just wondering... still fit though".

And a third wrote: "I love your crop top".

Greg and his partner Amber Gill were crowned winners of this year's Love Island, beating runners-up Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

View this post on Instagram

Visiting Ireland with the best tour guide 🍀❤️

A post shared by AMBER ROSE (@amberrosegill) on

The pair aren't yet boyfriend and girlfriend, but Amber recently revealed on Loose Women that they're 'exclusively dating'.

She told the panel: "We’re exclusively dating, we’re not official yet.

Read more: Lisa Armstrong unveils dramatic new look in sultry selfie as she goes brunette

"Love Island is such a weird situation, we only know each other a month."

She has already met Greg's family after paying him a visit in Ireland earlier this month. She posted a loved-up photo of the two of them captioned: "Visiting Ireland with the best tour guide" - and Greg then commented saying: "First of many visits".

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Simon Cowell has debuted a huge weight loss recently

Simon Cowell looks slimmer than even as he reveals secret to 20lbs weight loss
The Hollywood actor has donated a huge amount of funds to help

Amazon fires: Leonardo DiCaprio donates $5m to tackle rainforest blaze
Lauren has spoken out about the rumours...

Lauren Goodger speaks out on Jack Fincham 'romance'

James has gone public with his new girlfriend

Strictly’s James Cracknell spotted kissing new girlfriend just weeks after divorce

TV & Movies

James Argent walked off the set this morning

GMB viewers baffled after James 'Arg' Argent walks off during his live presenting debut

Trending on Heart

Here's everything you need to know about Lizzie McGuire

When will Disney's Lizzie McGuire reboot be released and who’s rejoining the cast with Hillary Duff?

TV & Movies

Here's where the cast of Lizzie McGuire are now

Here's what the Lizzie McGuire cast look like now - including Miranda and Gordo

TV & Movies

Sandi Toksvig Great British Bake Off

Who is Sandi Toksvig, how tall is the Bake Off host and who's the QI presenter's wife?

TV & Movies

Here's everything you need to know about Noel Fielding

How old is Noel Fielding, when did the Great British Bake Off host start dating girlfriend Lliana Bird and when was their baby born?

TV & Movies

Great British Bake Off is back

When does Great British Bake Off 2019 start, is Paul Hollywood judging and who's in the line-up?

TV & Movies

Parents are looking for a nanny to turn their child into a YouTube star

These parents are looking for £39,000-a-year nanny to turn their daughter, eight, into a YouTube star

Lifestyle