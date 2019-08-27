Love Island’s fans go wild as Greg O'Shea 'wears a bra' in Instagram pic

Greg left very little to the imagination. Picture: ITV/Getty

Love Island 2019 winner Greg has been compared to Sporty Spice in his latest Instagram post

Greg O'Shea has got his Instagram followers in a frenzy after posting a photo of himself appearing to wear a bra and shorts.

The Love Island winner, 24, captioned the cheeky snap: "Day 1 of pre-season tomorrow! Looking forward to getting back to work with the boys. Big season ahead💪".

Predictably, the comment section exploded - with some even comparing him to Sporty Spice.

One wrote: "You’re very hot and all but you actually look like 2004 sporty spice here".

Another added: "Why are you wearing a sports bra? Just wondering... still fit though".

And a third wrote: "I love your crop top".

Greg and his partner Amber Gill were crowned winners of this year's Love Island, beating runners-up Tommy Fury and Molly-Mae Hague.

The pair aren't yet boyfriend and girlfriend, but Amber recently revealed on Loose Women that they're 'exclusively dating'.

She told the panel: "We’re exclusively dating, we’re not official yet.

"Love Island is such a weird situation, we only know each other a month."

She has already met Greg's family after paying him a visit in Ireland earlier this month. She posted a loved-up photo of the two of them captioned: "Visiting Ireland with the best tour guide" - and Greg then commented saying: "First of many visits".