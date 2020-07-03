Who is Greg Rutherford? Age, girlfriend and net worth revealed

Your need-to-know on Greg Rutherford. Picture: PA

Greg Rutherford is one of the judges on Celebrity Masterchef - here's your need-to-know on him.

Celebrity Masterchef returned on Wednesday night, with a fresh batch of famous faces ready to cook up a storm for the panel of judges.

One of the judges in tonight's episode is previous winner Greg Rutherford.

Here's your need-to-know on him.

Everything you need to know about Greg Rutherford. Picture: PA

Who is Greg Rutherford? What's his age and background?

Greg, 33, is a a retired track and field athlete.

He has represented Great Britain at the Olympics and World and European Championships, as well as England at the Commonwealth Games.

Greg is a retired Olympic athlete. Picture: PA

He has won nine medals for Team GB - including two Olympic medals.

Greg was appointed Member of the Order of the British Empire (MBE) in 2013.

Who is Greg Rutherford's girlfriend Susie and do they have children?

Greg and his partner Susie live with with their two kids Milo, born in 2014, and Rex, born in July 2017, in a small village near Milton Keynes.

What is Greg Rutherford's net worth?

Greg took part in Strictly in 2016, and was estimated to be worth around £3.7million after his stint on the show.

Does Greg Rutherford have Instagram?

He does! You can follow Greg on Instagram @gregjrutherford.

