Gregg Wallace shows off 'almost six pack' after body transformation

Gregg Wallace has shocked fans with his body transformation on Instagram.

Masterchef star Gregg Wallace has showed off his dramatic body transformation on Instagram, showing his physique to fans.

Posting a photo of himself posing in some shorts, he captioned the show: 'almost a six pack'.

Gregg previously opened up about seeing clips of his old self in old episodes of Masterchef, telling the Daily Mail: "First of all I looked at it and I was horrified, absolutely horrified. And then I was struck with an immense sense of pride and wellbeing."

And speaking about his weight loss, he added: "I did it, it's great. I don't need to lose any more weight now, I just need to maintain," added Gregg to the publication.

"But I know what it is, it's about teaching yourself over time, healthy habits that become part of your every day life."

He previously opened up to The Sun about his old eating habits, saying: "When I was at my biggest I was having a daily fry-up, fish and chips once per week, takeaway a couple more times and drinking beer nearly every day.

"I'm a huge fan of curries, chillies and stews and it is still possible to lose weight and eat hearty meals."

Gregg has a 14-month old son called Sid who he shares with with Anna, 33, and he has credited his son with helping him with his weight loss journey.

Speaking on Lorraine on Thursday, Gregg said: "Sid's amazing, he's absolutely amazing. If I hadn't lost the weight, in this heat a couple of years ago, I couldn't run around with him in the evenings.

"I've got a 26-year-old boy and I'm playing around with a rugby ball with my little baby as much as I was with my big boy 20 odd years ago".

