Gregg Wallace’s wife Anna gives birth to ‘miracle’ baby after years of trying

The MasterChef star and his wife of three years have welcomed their first child together

MasterChef host Gregg Wallace has welcomed his first child with wife Anne-Marie Sterpini – a baby boy named Sid.

The former greengrocer, who married Anna in a romantic ceremony in 2016, announced the happy news to OK! magazine but admitted it was a much more frightening experience than the birth of his other children.

"I was far more scared this time than when I had Tom and Libby.

"I don't know if it's because it took us so long to conceive or perhaps it's because I’m older, but I was scared for their health. I could have hugged the doctors."

He also revealed that he wanted to be as hands-on as possible during the birth: "I went down the business end and watched the doctors pull Sid out.

"I saw him take his first breath, it was just beautiful. I looked at him and thought he was perfect."

Gregg toasted the birth of his newborn son the day after his wife gave birth.

The BBC presenter celebrated with co-star John Torode and a group of friends as they racked up a £2,000 bill during a boozy party.

He said: “We started at midday and finished at 10pm! The bill was well over £2k!

“If [Anna] hadn't been happy about it, I wouldn't have gone."

Sid’s arrival was a welcome relief to the couple who fell pregnant last summer after years of trying.

Gregg and Anna, who have a 22-year age gap, were due to start fertility treatment shortly after they conceived naturally.

Back in November, the cooking judge explained: “We were due to start IVF but then it happened naturally after two years of trying.

"The doctor told us it was a miracle Anna was pregnant."

"I've been scared and stressed since she fell pregnant but since we had the 12-week scan recently it feels joyous.

“Seeing a scan of our baby son and the strength of his heartbeat made me cry.

"We're going to call him Sid Massimo Wallace,” he revealed.

Newborn Sid is Gregg’s third child. He already shares son, Tom, and daughter, Libby, with ex-wife Denise.

The TV presenter met fourth wife Anna on Twitter in 2013 after she made contact with him to discuss ingredients for a recipe, and the couple have been inseparable ever since.

Gregg told the Sunday Mirror: “It's my fourth marriage and I feel that love is an absolute lottery. After many attempts, I have found that someone has given me the winning ticket.

"Meeting Anna has brought me what I think I've always been searching for – that big, warm family dynamic and there's real strength in that.

"I'm very conscious of people thinking I just do this willy-nilly. But we haven't rushed into this – we've been together for three years and I truly have never met anyone like Anna."