Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers diagnosed with cancer

Dave Myers will undergo chemotherapy following his cancer diagnosis. Picture: Alamy/ Instagram - The Hairy Bikers

By Alice Dear

Dave Myers, one half of The Hairy Bikers, reassured his fans that the 'prognosis is OK' and that he's 'going to be fine'.

The Hairy Bikers star Dave Myers, 64, has revealed that he is battling cancer and is preparing to undergo chemotherapy.

The chef, who teams up with his close friend Si King to make 'The Hairy Bikers', told fans he "hasn't been too well recently" and that he's "got to come clean".

Speaking on the duo's podcast, The Hairy Bikers – Agony Uncles, Dave said that this year will be quiet for him as he undergoes treatment.

This means he won't be filming for TV and may miss a number of festivals.

Dave Myers said the rest of the year will be 'quiet' for him as he undergoes chemotherapy. Picture: Getty

Speaking on the podcast, Dave said: "I've got to come clean now, I haven't been too well recently and basically, I've got to have some chemo, you [Si King] know all this anyway.

"So this year is going to be a bit quiet for me, I'm not going to be filming, some of the festivals I'm not going to be able to go to, some may be OK, but this year's a bit of a write off for us."

Dave Myers is one half of The Hairy Bikers, alongside his pal Si King. Picture: Alamy

He continued: "I have had to speak up about this because I don't want to hide under a rock, but I would love it if people respected my privacy and just let me get on with it and give Si and our team all the support they need. That would be great."

Dave added: "But look, the prognosis is OK. I'm going to be fine."

The chef went on to say that he's got to look after himself, eat sensibly and "get over this mess".

Dave Myers shared the news on his podcast with Si King, explaining he 'didn't want to hide under a rock'. Picture: Alamy

He added that he may lose his hair, joking with his friend that he may be a "baldy biker" for a while.

"I don't want to make a fuss about it", Dave said: "I look alright bald actually."

He added: "Under different circumstances I would embrace it more but I feel under these circumstances it's simply something I have to live with, get on with it, and crack on."

Since sharing the news, fans have been wishing Dave well and posting messages of support.

One person commented: "I hope Dave Myers has a quick and speedy recovery", while another wrote: "Sad to hear that Dave Myers of the Hairy Bikers has cancer. Wishing him well on his journey."