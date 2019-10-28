The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2019: From Kylie Jenner and Stormi to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake
28 October 2019, 14:21
These are the best Halloween costumes from your favourite celebrities – so far.
Halloween is here, and we all know no one goes harder than celebrities at this spooky time of year.
From Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi, to Holly Willoughby, Demi Lovato and Cardi B, we've put together our favourite Halloween looks from this year.
Take a look:
Stormi Webster as Kylie Jenner
Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake as Justin Timberlake and a microphone
Holly Willoughby as Harley Quinn
Cardi B as a sexy nurse
Kylie Jenner as Madonna
Demi Lovato as Marie Antoinette
Heidi Klum as... glitter?
Nicki Minaj as Harley Quinn
Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler as Jack and Sally
Luna Legend as Superwoman
Paris Hilton as a burlesque dancer
Tommy Fury as a werewolf
G Eazy as Edward Scissorhands
Demi Lovato (again) as Pennywise