The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2019: From Kylie Jenner and Stormi to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

28 October 2019, 14:21

Our favourite celebrities have gone all-out for Halloween this year
Our favourite celebrities have gone all-out for Halloween this year. Picture: Instagram/Getty
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

These are the best Halloween costumes from your favourite celebrities – so far.

Halloween is here, and we all know no one goes harder than celebrities at this spooky time of year.

From Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi, to Holly Willoughby, Demi Lovato and Cardi B, we've put together our favourite Halloween looks from this year.

Take a look:

Stormi Webster as Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner dressed her daughter up as her from 2019's Met Gala
Kylie Jenner dressed her daughter up as her from 2019's Met Gala. Picture: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake as Justin Timberlake and a microphone

Jessica Biel channeled her inner Justin Timberlake, while the singer was left with the role of microphone
Jessica Biel channeled her inner Justin Timberlake, while the singer was left with the role of microphone. Picture: Getty

Holly Willoughby as Harley Quinn

Cardi B as a sexy nurse

Cardi B dressed up as a sexy nurse for this year's celebrations
Cardi B dressed up as a sexy nurse for this year's celebrations. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram

Kylie Jenner as Madonna

View this post on Instagram

🖤🖤😍 @kyliejenner #kyliejenner

A post shared by kylie ✨ 🇧🇷 (@kyliiedolly) on

Demi Lovato as Marie Antoinette

Demi Lovato went all-out as Marie Antoinette
Demi Lovato went all-out as Marie Antoinette. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Heidi Klum as... glitter?

View this post on Instagram

FIREWORKS 💥 🚀❤️😈

A post shared by Heidi Klum (@heidiklum) on

Nicki Minaj as Harley Quinn

Nicki Minaj dressed as Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn
Nicki Minaj dressed as Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn. Picture: Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler as Jack and Sally

The Queen of Halloween Vanessa Hudgens and her partner Austin Butler dressed as Jack and Sally
The Queen of Halloween Vanessa Hudgens and her partner Austin Butler dressed as Jack and Sally. Picture: Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Luna Legend as Superwoman

John Legend and Chrisyy Teigen's little one Luna looked ready to save the world in this Superwoman costume
John Legend and Chrisyy Teigen's little one Luna looked ready to save the world in this Superwoman costume. Picture: John Legend/Instagram

Paris Hilton as a burlesque dancer

Paris Hilton looked incredible in her burlesque get up
Paris Hilton looked incredible in her burlesque get up. Picture: Instagram/Paris Hilton

Tommy Fury as a werewolf

Love Island's Tommy Fury transformed into a werewolf
Love Island's Tommy Fury transformed into a werewolf. Picture: Instagram/Tommy Fury

G Eazy as Edward Scissorhands

Rapper G Eazy transformed into Edward Scissorhands
Rapper G Eazy transformed into Edward Scissorhands. Picture: Instagram/G-Eazy

Demi Lovato (again) as Pennywise

For round two, Demi Lovato was Pennywise the clown
For round two, Demi Lovato was Pennywise the clown. Picture: Instagram/Demi Lovato

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Charley Webb is storing her baby son's skin cells

Charley Webb reveals she's storing her baby son Ace's stem cells in emotional post
Lisa Faulkner and John Torode have given a look inside their wedding

See inside Lisa Faulkner and John Torode’s stunning wedding day
Kylie dressed Stormi up as her for Halloween

Stormi Webster dresses up as a mini Kylie Jenner for Halloween
Holly is wearing a red dress and matching boots on This Morning today

Holly Willoughby's This Morning outfit today: How to get her £99 Phase Eight red dress and knee high boots
Heart Breakfast presenter Amanda Holden revealed the horrific details from the moment she broke her leg

Amanda Holden reveals horrific details from the moment she broke her leg as she returns to Heart Breakfast

Trending on Heart

Hamish Gaman will return to the rink for the upcoming series of Dancing on Ice.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Hamish Gaman's wife, height and career revealed

TV & Movies

Dancing on Ice will welcome back Scottish figure skater Mark Hanretty for the 2020 series.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Mark Hanretty's wife, kids, career and age revealed

TV & Movies

We've done the hard work for your and rounded up the best Asian restaurants in London

London's best Asian cuisine restaurants: Thai, Chinese, Indian, Japanese and more

Food & Health

The free letters are available on the website

Parents go wild for free Elf on the Shelf letters which prevent children from misbehaving ahead of Christmas

Lifestyle

Lukasz returned from a TV skating hiatus and re-joined the show in 2019.

Dancing on Ice: Professional skater Lukasz Rozycki's wife, career and age revealed

TV & Movies

Low noise fireworks are now being sold

Asda, Aldi and Morrisons are selling low-noise fireworks after Sainsbury’s ban them altogether

Lifestyle