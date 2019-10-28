The best celebrity Halloween costumes of 2019: From Kylie Jenner and Stormi to Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake

Our favourite celebrities have gone all-out for Halloween this year. Picture: Instagram/Getty

By Alice Dear

These are the best Halloween costumes from your favourite celebrities – so far.

Halloween is here, and we all know no one goes harder than celebrities at this spooky time of year.

From Kylie Jenner and her daughter Stormi, to Holly Willoughby, Demi Lovato and Cardi B, we've put together our favourite Halloween looks from this year.

Take a look:

Stormi Webster as Kylie Jenner

Kylie Jenner dressed her daughter up as her from 2019's Met Gala. Picture: Instagram/Kylie Jenner

Jessica Biel and Justin Timberlake as Justin Timberlake and a microphone

Jessica Biel channeled her inner Justin Timberlake, while the singer was left with the role of microphone. Picture: Getty

Holly Willoughby as Harley Quinn

Cardi B as a sexy nurse

Cardi B dressed up as a sexy nurse for this year's celebrations. Picture: Cardi B/Instagram

Kylie Jenner as Madonna

Demi Lovato as Marie Antoinette

Demi Lovato went all-out as Marie Antoinette. Picture: Demi Lovato/Instagram

Heidi Klum as... glitter?

Nicki Minaj as Harley Quinn

Nicki Minaj dressed as Suicide Squad's Harley Quinn. Picture: Nicki Minaj/Instagram

Vanessa Hudgens and Austin Butler as Jack and Sally

The Queen of Halloween Vanessa Hudgens and her partner Austin Butler dressed as Jack and Sally. Picture: Instagram/Vanessa Hudgens

Luna Legend as Superwoman

John Legend and Chrisyy Teigen's little one Luna looked ready to save the world in this Superwoman costume. Picture: John Legend/Instagram

Paris Hilton as a burlesque dancer

Paris Hilton looked incredible in her burlesque get up. Picture: Instagram/Paris Hilton

Tommy Fury as a werewolf

Love Island's Tommy Fury transformed into a werewolf. Picture: Instagram/Tommy Fury

G Eazy as Edward Scissorhands

Rapper G Eazy transformed into Edward Scissorhands. Picture: Instagram/G-Eazy

Demi Lovato (again) as Pennywise