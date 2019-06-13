Ex-Love Islander Harley Judge shocks fans with body builder transformation pictures

13 June 2019, 10:31

Harley has showed off his dramatic transformation on Instagram
Harley has showed off his dramatic transformation on Instagram. Picture: ITV/Instagram

Harley, who appeared briefly on Love Island back on 2017, has showed off his dramatic transformation on Instagram.

Love Island 2017 star Harley Judge has showed off his dramatic bodybuilder transformation - and fans can't believe it's really him.

Harley, 24, shocked his Instagram followers by posting a series of photos of his new look - which is considerably more muscular and tanned than how many remember him from the show.

He captioned one snap: "Another day down, 2 days out tomorrow 🏆 #throwback to the last show, hoping to have topped this condition🙏🏾 One last push and the hard work is done 👊🏾 Buzzing to get back on stage, fucking love it.
@curtisharveyfulcher on the money once again💰 #throwbackthursday".

Harley also published another of himself holding a cup, saying: "10 weeks of dieting, hours in the gym, hours of cardio .. PURE GRIT .. blood, sweat, and no tears (close a few times) 😂 ⁣

"To say I’m proud of myself is an understatement. I set myself a goal and I’ve smashed it 👊🏾 I thank you all for your positive and negative comments + messages because without it I wouldn’t have done it. You are my motivation 😝⁣

"Plan of attack is to now give my body a break, enjoy my summer and back on prep ready for the British finals in October 👌🏾 ⁣

"MISSION ACCOMPLISHED GUYS ✔️🤘".

Harley appeared in the 2017 series of Love Island, but was booted off in the first week after failing to couple up with anyone.

He now works as a fitness model and influencer.

