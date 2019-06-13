Ex-Love Islander Harley Judge shocks fans with body builder transformation pictures
13 June 2019, 10:31
Harley, who appeared briefly on Love Island back on 2017, has showed off his dramatic transformation on Instagram.
Love Island 2017 star Harley Judge has showed off his dramatic bodybuilder transformation - and fans can't believe it's really him.
Harley, 24, shocked his Instagram followers by posting a series of photos of his new look - which is considerably more muscular and tanned than how many remember him from the show.
He captioned one snap: "Another day down, 2 days out tomorrow 🏆 #throwback to the last show, hoping to have topped this condition🙏🏾 One last push and the hard work is done 👊🏾 Buzzing to get back on stage, fucking love it.
@curtisharveyfulcher on the money once again💰 #throwbackthursday".
Harley also published another of himself holding a cup, saying: "10 weeks of dieting, hours in the gym, hours of cardio .. PURE GRIT .. blood, sweat, and no tears (close a few times) 😂
"To say I’m proud of myself is an understatement. I set myself a goal and I’ve smashed it 👊🏾 I thank you all for your positive and negative comments + messages because without it I wouldn’t have done it. You are my motivation 😝
"Plan of attack is to now give my body a break, enjoy my summer and back on prep ready for the British finals in October 👌🏾
View this post on Instagram
"MISSION ACCOMPLISHED GUYS ✔️🤘".
Harley appeared in the 2017 series of Love Island, but was booted off in the first week after failing to couple up with anyone.
He now works as a fitness model and influencer.