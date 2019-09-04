Harper Beckham shocks fans as she reveals her favourite outfit of dad David's

Harper Beckham has revealed which outfit of her dad's is her favourite. Picture: Instagram

Harper is the youngest child of David and Victoria Beckham

Harper Beckham has revealed which of her of her dad David's outfits is her favourite, and gave a really surprising answer.

In an adorable video posted to Victoria Beckham's Instagram page, Harper appeared with her brothers Brooklyn, Romeo and Cruz in a video for the GQ Awards.

When Harper, 7, was asked which was her favourite outfit of her dads, she revealed that it was the bright purple Dior Homme suit he wore to his and Victoria's wedding reception in 1999.

Victoria said: "It's been 20 years of quite outstanding looks, it's been a journey and it's been what makes David the fashion icon that he is now."

She then turned to Harper and asked: : "What's your favourite look that daddy's worn?"

Harper laughed and replied: "The purple suit that he wore at the wedding."

Brooklyn then said: "I was in the purple suit with the purple cowboy hat as well", and Harper then added: "And the purple bow tie!" and the family burst out laughing.

Harper also said of her father: "My daddy's funny, kind and intelligent. I love you so much, you're the best daddy ever! And you're so nice all the time."

