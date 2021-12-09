First look at Daniel Radcliffe, Emma Watson and Rupert Grint in Harry Potter TV reunion

Daniel, Rupert and Emma reunited in the Gryffindor Common Room. Picture: HBO/Alamy

By Alice Dear

The Harry Potter, Ron Weasley and Hermione Granger actors return to the Gryffindor Common Room in the heartwarming picture.

Daniel Radcliffe, 32, Emma Watson, 31, and Rupert Grint, 33, have reunited publicly for the first time since the release of the last Harry Potter film, The Deathly Hallows Part II, in 2011.

The actors, who played Harry Potter, Hermione Granger and Ron Weasley, have been pictured sitting together in the Gryffindor Common Room during filming of the upcoming 20th Anniversary reunion episode.

In the one-off special – premiering on 1st January 2021 – the cast of the iconic film series will come together for a look back at the making of Harry Potter.

The cast will partake in in-depth interviews and cast conversations during the special, which has already been filmed at Warner Bros. Studio Tour London.

HBO Max released a first look at the Harry, Ron and Hermione actors coming back together. Picture: HBO Max

Alongside Emma, Daniel and Rupert is a host of other stars who appeared in the film series, including: Helena Bonham Carter (Bellatrix), Robbie Coltrane (Hagrid), Ralph Fiennes (Voldemort), Jason Isaacs (Lucious Malfoy), Gary Oldman (Sirius Black), Tom Felton (Draco Malfoy), James Phelps (Fred Weasley), Oliver Phelps (Oliver Weasley), Mark Williams (Arthur Weasley), Bonnie Wright (Ginny Weasley), Alfred Enoch (Dean Thomas), Matthew Lewis (Neville Longbottom) and Evanna Lynch (Luna Lovegood).

Ahead of the highly anticipated reunion, HBO Max have released a first look picture of the three main actors sitting in the Gryffindor Common Room.

In the shot, the iconic trio can be seen laughing together as they catch up and reminisce.

Many members of the Harry Potter cast will star in the one-off reunion special. Picture: Getty

The reunion episode will mark 20 years since the first Harry Potter film was released into cinemas in 2001.

There were a total of eight Harry Potter films made, with the final being released in 2011 – ten years after the journey began.

Harry Potter and the Philosopher's Stone was released 20 years ago. Picture: Alamy

The release of this new picture comes just days after a trailer for the reunion special dropped online, staring Evanna, Mark, and Matthew.

The final clip also appears to show Emma Watson walking past the Hogwarts Express.

