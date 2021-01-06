Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde: Are they dating and what is their age gap?

Are Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde officially a thing? Picture: Getty

By Alice Dear

Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde appear to have confirmed their romance over the weekend, but what do we know so far about their relationship?

Former One Direction star Harry Styles looks to have found love in LA with actress Olivia Wilde.

Following mounting rumours the pair were getting close, Harry and Olivia appeared to confirm their romance over the weekend.

In pictures obtained by the Mail Online, Harry and Olivia could be seen holding hands as they arrived at the wedding of Harry's agent, Jeffrey Azoff.

Here's everything we know about their romance so far:

Harry Styles is currently filming a new flick directed by Olivia Wilde. Picture: Getty

Are Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles dating?

Neither Harry or Olivia have confirmed to their fans that they are dating.

However, the pictures of them holding hands while attending a wedding together over the weekend appear to be enough confirmation for many.

The pair are currently working together on a new flick, Don't Worry Darling, which is being directed by Olivia and stars Harry.

Olivia Wilde and Harry Styles attended a wedding together over the weekend. Picture: Getty

Who is Olivia Wilde?

Olivia Wilde, 36, is an American actress and filmmaker.

The star was previously in a long-term relationship with actor Jason Sudeikis, who she split from at the beginning of 2020.

The pair were engaged for seven years and have two children together – six-year-old Otis and four-year-old Daisy.

Before meeting Jason, Olivia was married to an Italian aristocrat, Tao Ruspol, who she split from in 2011 after eight years together.

The pair were spotted holding hands at Harry's agent's wedding over the weekend. Picture: Getty

What is Harry Styles and Olivia Wilde's age gap?

There is an age gap of 10 years between Harry and Olivia.

Harry is 26-years-old and Olivia is 36.

READ NOW: Are One Direction getting back together and will they reunite for the 10-year anniversary?