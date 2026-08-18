Hayden Panettiere’s ex-fiancé breaks silence and makes heartbreaking promise to their daughter

Hayden Panettiere’s ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko has addressed her shock death. Picture: Getty/Instagram

By Claire Blackmore

Professional boxer Wladimir Klitschko shares 11-year-old Kaya with late Hollywood actress Hayden Panettiere, who tragically died over the weekend.

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Hayden Panettiere’s ex-fiancé Wladimir Klitschko has broken his silence on his former partner's shock death and made a heartbreaking promise to the pair's young daughter.

The professional boxer from Ukraine, 50, shares 11-year-old Kaya Klitschko with the late Nashville star, who tragically passed away in South Carolina on Sunday 16th August, aged 36.

It's the first time he's addressed the devastating loss in public, following on from Hayden's father, Skip Panettiere, who confirmed the sad news after she was reportedly found "unresponsive" by a friend.

Taking to Instagram to share his feelings, the world heavyweight champion paid tribute to the Hollywood actress and swore he would make sure their only child 'remembers her with respect'.

Hayden Panettiere dated Wladimir Klitschko for almost nine years. Picture: Getty

Next to a bittersweet snap of the family-of-three, he wrote: "Our family is going through a time of profound shock and grief.

"The announcement of Hayden’s tragic death saddens me deeply. She left this world far too soon. Hayden was, although no longer my partner, an important part of my life and the mother of our daughter, Kaya.

"She built an incredible career through immense talent, while also facing the darker sides of a very demanding industry. Nothing will erase the times we shared or the place she had in our lives."

During Hayden and Wladimir's on-off relationship they welcomed a baby girl called Kaya Evdokia Klitschko, who was born in Hawaii on 9th December 2014.

Now, in the wake of the American icon's death, the devastated dad-of-one has made a poignant promise to their growing girl.

His tribute continued: "To our daughter Kaya, I will always speak of her mother with respect and make sure she remembers the person she was."

Also speaking of his ex-partner's family, he added: "I extend my deepest condolences to Hayden’s parents, her friends, and her fans, who are also grieving today. Young and talented people like Hayden should not leave this world so soon.

"I ask everyone to please respect our family’s feelings and privacy during this incredibly difficult time. For now, this is all I wish to say.

"Thank you to everyone who is supporting my family and expressing their sincere condolences.

"Rest easy, Hayden. May you find eternal peace. #WeLoveYouHayden."

The couple share one daughter together – Kaya, who's now 11-years-old. Picture: Instagram

Wladimir and Hayden were in a long-term relationship which spanned across nine years, although the pair spent two of those apart.

They first met in 2008 through a mutual friend and began dating the following year, but split in 2011 before rekindling their romance in February 2013.

After finding each other again, the newly-reunited couple got engaged just eight months later and stayed that way until they broke up in 2018.

Wladimir was given full custody of their daughter Kaya following a difficult period for Hayden, who bravely spoke about her struggles with postpartum depression and addiction.

Kaya has primarily lived with her father in Europe but her famous mother was certain she was putting her child's needs first and eventually grew a 'deep connection' with her 'mini-me'.

Only this year, Hayden opened up about her difficult parenting journey to Dear Momé, explaining: "I’m a work in progress—we all are. I take each day as it comes. I’m doing the work, and I’m doing my best."

On 16th August, Hayden's heartbroken family confirmed the awful news of her death with a solemn statement, just days before her 37th birthday.

Her dad Skip said: "It is with profound sadness that we share the tragic passing of our beloved Hayden.

“She was an incredible light and a force of nature who brought immeasurable love and joy to all who knew her—and to the millions who watched her onscreen."

He also asked for privacy "as our family takes time to process this unimaginable loss".