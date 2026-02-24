Hilary Duff leads tributes to Lizzie McGuire star Robert Carradine after actor's death, aged 71

24 February 2026, 15:59

Hilary Duff told fans she was struggling to process Robert Carradine's death.
Hilary Duff told fans she was struggling to process Robert Carradine's death. Picture: Instagram/@hilaryduff

By Claire Blackmore

Lizzie McGuire star Hilary Duff told fans 'this one hurts' as she struggled to process her former TV father Robert Carradine's tragic death.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Hilary Duff has released an emotional statement paying tribute to her on-screen dad Robert Carradine in the wake of his tragic death.

The cherished actor, who died aged 71, appeared alongside the Disney actress in the hit kids comedy series Lizzie McGuire for three years, playing her doting father Sam from 2001 to 2004.

The mother-of-four, 38, confessed she was heartbroken to hear that her TV parent had taken his own life after struggling with bipolar disorder for almost 20 years.

Taking to Instagram to share her grief with fans, she posted two vintage photos of herself smiling with the late star during happier times.

Bobby played Hilary's dad, Sam McGuire, in the kids series Lizzie McGuire.
Bobby played Hilary's dad, Sam McGuire, in the kids series Lizzie McGuire. Picture: Alamy

Hilary wrote: "This one hurts. It’s really hard to face this reality about an old friend.

"There was so much warmth in the McGuire family and I always felt so cared for by my on-screen parents. I’ll be forever grateful for that.

"I’m deeply sad to learn Bobby was suffering. My heart aches for him, his family, and everyone who loved him 💔."

The former teen idol wasn't the only Lizzie McGuire star to acknowledge what an incredible impact Robert had had on his co-stars during the early 00s.

Jake Thomas, who played Hilary's on-screen brother Matt, also shared his heartbreak along with thoughts of Bobby's warm approach during filming.

"Goodbye to our favorite cool tv dad. Whether he was fixing a disaster or just being Sam, he was the heart of our childhood afternoons. For many of us, the McGuires were the blueprint for a supportive family."

He added: "My heart hurts today. I was fortunate to know Bobby for most of my life. And he was one of the coolest guys you could ever meet. Funny, pragmatic, sometimes cranky, always a little eccentric.

"He was a talented actor, musician, and director. But more than anything, he was family. I have many fond memories being with him and his family throughout my life. Good moments, challenging moments, and lots of laughs between.

"I looked up to him growing up. And later in life, I came to realize he thought I was pretty neat, too. So I guess I was as doing something right in his eyes. My heart is with Marika and Ian. Rest easy, Bobby. Love you."

A whole host of sentimental tributes were shared from members of the Lizzie McGuire cast, including Lalaine, who played Lizzie's best friend Miranda Sanchez.

She wrote: "It's really not fair. I'm f****d up atm.. I am thankful tho. Thankful I had time with you, thankful for our last conversation, and your constant fatherly like support. I love you Bobby."

On 23rd February 2026, Robert's family issued a statement confirming his death and chose to release the real reason behind it in a bid to help end the stigma attached to mental health issues.

It read: "It is with profound sadness that we must share that our beloved father, grandfather, uncle, and brother Robert Carradine has passed away.

"In a world that can feel so dark, Bobby was always a beacon on light to everyone around him. We are bereft at the loss of this beautiful soul and want to acknowledge Bobby’s valiant struggle against his nearly two-decade battle with Bipolar Disorder.

"We hope his journey can shine a light and encourage addressing the stigma that attaches to mental illness. At this time we ask for the privacy to grieve this unfathomable loss. With gratitude for your understanding and compassion."

Robert's daughter Ever followed up with a heart-wrenching open letter about her "sweet, funny dad" as she reminisced over how she always felt 'loved to the bones' by him.

She finished the poignant post by writing: "My dad was a lover, not a fighter. He was all heart, and in a world so full of conflict and division, I think we can all take a page out of his book today, open our hearts and feel and share the love.

"I have a thousand stories and I’m being flooded with memories — so if you see me, please ask me about my dad, Bobby Carradine, who made me who I am. Rest easy, dad. I love you the most."

