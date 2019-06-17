Holly Willoughby rubbishes 'feud' rumours with Phillip Schofield

17 June 2019, 10:56

Holly and Phil pose for pictures at the National Television Awards
Holly and Phil pose for pictures at the National Television Awards. Picture: Getty

Holly rubbished reports of a feud between her and co-host Phillip by sharing a heartfelt social media tribute.

Holly Willoughby has rubbished reports of a feud between herself and This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.

It came after the pair gave an interview to a newspaper in April, with the cover shoot showing 'Queen Holly' with a crown while Phillip looked perplexed.

The headline read: "How Holly Willoughby eclipsed Phillip Schofield and became Britain's hottest TV star."

But 38-year-old Holly has now silenced critics after uploading a candid shot of the pair to celebrate her "best friend in the world

Holly captioned the sweet snap: "Talking of important men in my life on Fathers Day. Here's another one...

"My partner on the telly and one of my best friends in the world. Love you @Schofe."

57-year-old Phillip replied to his "bestie" writing, "love you too".

This Morning fans flocked to praise Holly for her dignified response to the 'feud' speculation, with one writing: "Well done Holly for fighting those rumours off... love watching you both on the telly."

The close friends have previously gone on family holidays together, and regularly attend showbiz events as a duo.

After the publication of the photoshoot - which claimed Holly had "eclipsed" Phillip - a source told The Sun on Sunday: "Like all best pals, they have their ups and downs. But for both of them, their friendship comes first.

"Long-term, nothing will get in the way of that."

READ MORE: Holly Willoughby shares TWO rare family pictures to celebrate Father's Day

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

Jordan Hames is Love Island's newest bombshell

Who is Jordan Hames? Love Island bombshell and model with his eye on Anna Vakili
Geri Halliwell apologised to the Spice Girls and fans for leaving the group 21 years ago

Geri Halliwell apologises to fellow Spice Girls and fans for leaving the group 21 years ago
Taylor Swift's new music video is to feature Ryan Reynolds and Tan France

Taylor Swift confirms Ryan Reynolds and the Queer Eye cast will feature in her new music video

Music

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's knit polo dress

Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's knit polo dress
Gary Beadle and Emma McVey are expecting their second baby

Geordie Shore's Gary Beadle announces he's going to be a dad for a second time

Trending on Heart

Love Island fans slam Joe for the way he treated Lucie in last night's episode

Dani Dyer and Sam Bird chime in on Joe Garrett's treatment of Lucie Donlan on Love Island

TV & Movies

Adverts showing ‘harmful’ gender stereotypes banned will be from today

Adverts showing ‘harmful’ gender stereotypes will be banned from today

TV & Movies

The couple claim their love continues to grow stronger

This Morning viewers praise couple with a 40-year age gap as they prepare to strip for naked portrait

News

Tom Walker will enter the villa tonight

Who is Tom Walker? The new Love Island bombshell going on a date with Maura Higgins

TV & Movies

Love Island's Caroline Flack and Wes Nelson were 'flirting'

Caroline Flack, 39, and Wes Nelson, 21, called out for flirting on Love Island’s Aftersun

TV & Movies

Lewis Capaldi has fans in stitches as he celebrates Time Square poster

Lewis Capaldi celebrates gigantic Time Square poster in New York in the best way

Music