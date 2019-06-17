Holly Willoughby rubbishes 'feud' rumours with Phillip Schofield

Holly and Phil pose for pictures at the National Television Awards. Picture: Getty

Holly rubbished reports of a feud between her and co-host Phillip by sharing a heartfelt social media tribute.

Holly Willoughby has rubbished reports of a feud between herself and This Morning co-host Phillip Schofield.

It came after the pair gave an interview to a newspaper in April, with the cover shoot showing 'Queen Holly' with a crown while Phillip looked perplexed.

The headline read: "How Holly Willoughby eclipsed Phillip Schofield and became Britain's hottest TV star."

But 38-year-old Holly has now silenced critics after uploading a candid shot of the pair to celebrate her "best friend in the world

Holly captioned the sweet snap: "Talking of important men in my life on Fathers Day. Here's another one...

"My partner on the telly and one of my best friends in the world. Love you @Schofe."

57-year-old Phillip replied to his "bestie" writing, "love you too".

This Morning fans flocked to praise Holly for her dignified response to the 'feud' speculation, with one writing: "Well done Holly for fighting those rumours off... love watching you both on the telly."

The close friends have previously gone on family holidays together, and regularly attend showbiz events as a duo.

After the publication of the photoshoot - which claimed Holly had "eclipsed" Phillip - a source told The Sun on Sunday: "Like all best pals, they have their ups and downs. But for both of them, their friendship comes first.

"Long-term, nothing will get in the way of that."

