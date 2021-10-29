Holly Willoughby opens up about dealing with 'mum guilt'

29 October 2021, 13:19

Holly Willoughby has opened up about dealing with mum guilt
Holly Willoughby has opened up about dealing with mum guilt. Picture: BBC/Instagram

Holly Willoughby has spoken candidly about dealing with mum guilt in a new interview.

Listen to this article

Loading audio...

Holly Willoughby has opened up about dealing with 'mum-guilt' during a recent appearance on The One Show.

The This Morning presenter, 40, appeared on the show to promote her new book Reflections, and spoke candidly about struggling with feelings of guilt.

She said: "I feel guilty about everything.

"I've had to really focus on this and think - 'where is the guilt coming from?'

"I think the thing with working mum guilt is that you're not there to drop your kids off at school because you have to be at work..

"But what I'm feeling guilty about is 'oh I clearly don't love my kids because I love my career more than my children, which is why I'm choosing to do this'.

Holly was promoting her book on The One Show
Holly was promoting her book on The One Show. Picture: BBC

She added: "But of course that's not the case. I know I love my kids more than anything on this planet.

"So why am I thinking like that? And it's because I believe that's what everybody else is thinking.

"So you have to re-evaluate what rules you're living by. Are they yours or are there other ones you think there are?"

Holly, who is mum to Harry, 12, Belle, 10, and Chester, seven, continued: "A big part of the book was reconnection in many ways - mainly reconnecting with myself.

"I feel like I'd completely lost a part of myself. I was so busy sort of focussing on so many things that actually looking in and focussing on myself, I'd lost that.

"I had to get to know myself, and being still, being reflective and getting into nature was a major part of things.

"There's definitely pieces of me I haven't been ready to share yet. And actually there's pieces of myself that I've only really discovered since I've paused and got to know myself again.

Holly is mum to three children
Holly is mum to three children. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughy

"Up until now I think I've probably been terrified of the reception...for fear of being judged in some way.

"Obviously I am very lucky and I am very blessed and I do have a wonderful family and husband and work, I love my career.

"Sometimes when you're spinning all these plates you do forget to stop and work out who you are in the middle of all this craziness...I just lost touch with myself."

Featured Celebrities

See more Featured Celebrities

Stacey Solomon

Olly Murs

Holly Willoughby

Peter Andre

Kate Wright

Simon Thomas

Trending on Heart

Check out our picks for some of the best spooky decorations available now

Indoor and outdoor Halloween decorations and lights to make your home spooky and cute

Lifestyle

Tracy Shaw played Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street

What happened to Maxine Peacock in Coronation Street and where is Tracy Shaw now?

TV & Movies

Get crafty with the kids for family-friendly Halloween fun

Halloween craft kits to do with the kids this weekend

Lifestyle

The clocks go back this weekend

Do the clocks go back this weekend?

Lifestyle

Toys 'R' Us are set to return next year

Toys 'R' Us is returning to the UK

Lifestyle

Here's a list of some sustainable toys to buy your little ones

Best sustainable children's toys that make the perfect present

Lifestyle

A couple have been left mortified after realising they have been pronouncing their baby name wrong

Couple horrified to find out they've been saying their son’s name wrong for years

Lifestyle

Jason Engler shared a sweet message to Alana

Married At First Sight's Jason Engler shared an emotional tribute to Alana Lister after shock break up

TV & Movies

Ed Sheeran Spooktacular

Ed Sheeran reveals his 2021 Halloween costume... and why it's not a ginger character this year
Squid Game costumes have been banned

Primary schools ban Squid Game costumes for Halloween

Lifestyle

Stacey Solomon has returned to Instagram

Stacey Solomon returns to social media with adorable tribute to baby Rose
The mum shared a hack that helps prevent kids having a tantrum in a toy shop (stock image)

Mum shares genius ways she stops kids having tantrums while Christmas toy shopping

Lifestyle

Parents missed their son's wedding day to watch sport

Parents slammed after they skip son’s wedding so they can watch sports game

Lifestyle

The pumpkins were carved for Halloween a few years ago

Mums alarmed by 'dilation pumpkins' carved by midwives

Lifestyle

Cigarette prices have now been increased

Cigarette and tobacco prices rise as smokers' tax increased

News