Holly Willoughby quits 'Truly' lifestyle brand to focus on 'family time'

Holly Willoughby had only announced the launch of her lifestyle brand in August this year.

Holly Willoughby, 37, has walked away from her lifestyle brand, Truly, just one month after announcing it.

Consisting of six categories - home, fashion, baby, wellness, living and travel - the range had been due to launch this autumn, and was described as "beautiful things that are of the highest quality, surprisingly affordable and designed to make your life easier”.

It had been reported that the new business venture would have made the This Morning presenter an extra £10million on top of her impressive existing net worth.

However, Holly announced to her Instagram followers that she'd made the decision to abandon the idea, as it was too much for her to take on at the moment, especially after signing up for I'm A Celebrity.

The mum-of-three wrote: "After much consideration, I have decided to step away from Truly.

"To launch a brand needs total dedication, and at the moment, with so many other commitments, this is not something I feel I can do without it starting to affect my family time at home.

"I wish Truly all the success for the future."

The news comes after she was recently confirmed to be heading to Australia to co-host the 2018 series of I'm A Celeb, alongside new father Declan Donnelly.

In light of her new I'm A Celeb gig, Holly announced she'd be taking her three children, Harry, 9, Belle, 7, and Chester, 3, to Australia with her, despite her commitments falling in term time.

Talking to pal Phillip Schofield on This Morning, Holly revealed: "The weird thing is, when I first found out, it's very exciting.

"It's kind of bittersweet obviously, and then you're working out the logistics of how you're going to go and how long for – and the kids are coming with me – and I was speaking to the school and how that's all going to work."

