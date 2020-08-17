Holly Willoughby forced to cut short 7-week holiday in Portugal to quarantine

Holly Willoughby has been forced to come back to the UK. Picture: Instagram/ITV

This Morning's Holly Willoughby is reportedly 'not happy' about cutting her family break short.

Holly Willoughby has been forced to fly back early from her family break in Portugal so she can isolate at home before returning to This Morning.

The 39-year-old has spent her summer in the Algarve with husband Dan Baldwin, 45, and their three children, children Harry, 11, Belle, nine, and Chester, five.

Holly and her family had reportedly planned to spend seven weeks at the Quinta do Lago, which is a luxurious resort with private villas.

But according to Daily Mail, the 39-year-old took two weeks off the break to make sure she has enough time to stay at home for 14 days before getting back to work on September 7.

A source told the publication: 'Holly accepts that she has to go into quarantine and will follow the rules but she isn't happy losing two weeks from her holiday.

'The summer break is her chance to re-charge after a hectic period and to spend time with her family. After all the stresses of the pandemic she had been looking forward to relaxing as long as possible.

'Instead of seven weeks away she has had to make it five – but it's what she's had to do to keep the This Morning team safe and to ensure she returns to the show on time.'

Government rules - which have been in place since June - mean any holidaymakers returning from Portugal need to isolate due to a rise in COVID-19 cases.

Holly has chosen to stay off social media during her trip, only sharing a brief glimpse of her enjoying her private pool.

In a snap, the star can be seen smiling underwater while wearing a black swimming costume.

Meanwhile, Holly will be back on our TV screens in September, along with her co-host Phillip Schofield.

Phillip Schofield has been enjoying the British weather. Picture: Instagram

Phil has also been enjoying a summer break with his family, but has chosen to stay in the UK instead.

Over the weekend, the 58-year-old filmed himself standing out in his garden and getting soaked by the stormy weather.

He wrote alongside it: "I love thunder & lightning SO much!"

Phil will also be back on our screens with a brand new series of The Cube this autumn.

Ahead of filming, Phil commented: "The Cube is such a cracking format but with the players now in teams and a whopping million-pound prize fund, it now means this high-pressure environment has just got tougher.

"I can’t wait to be reunited with the legendary Perspex Cube!"

