Holly Willoughby delights fans with 'perfect' family photo of daughter Belle

Holly has shared a rare photo of her daughter. Picture: Instagram

The This Morning star has treated her followers to a sweet family photo of her eight-year-old daughter.

Holly Willoughby usually likes to keep her family life private, but the mum-of-three has delighted fans with a new photo of daughter Belle.

As the sun continues to shine, the This Morning presenter took her eight-year-old outside to do a spot of gardening.

In the photo, little Belle can be seen wearing a white sundress with two French plaits in her hair while leaning over and watering a plant.

38-year-old Holly wrote alongside the post: “Time to grow… sweetpeas," adding an emoji of a pink flower.

And fans were quick to comment, as one wrote: “Love sweet peas well done Belle x 💐”

“Looks like you already have a sweatpea with the watering can....shes gorgeous. FAMILY LIFE...PERFECT 😁😁😁😁💕,” another said, while a third added: “Belles fab shes a sweet pea like her mom ♥️♥️♥️♥️”

Holly and her husband Dan Baldwin are the proud parents of Belle and sons Harry, ten, and Chester, four.

The telly presenter doesn't often share glimpses of their family life on Instagram, preferring to keep her children out of public eye and ensuring they’re facing away from the camera when pictured.

Although Holly recently shared a rare snippet of her home life on Father’s Day, by treating her fans to a snap of her family lying on their fronts on a boat, with their backs to the camera.

“And to this one... the best Dad we could wish for... we love you so so much... our 🌍 xxx,” she wrote.

This comes after Holly opened up about the sweet reason behind her daughter’s name.

During a trip to Disneyland Paris for the launch of the brand new The Lion King and Jungle Festival, the star revealed the inspiration for her second-born child.

When asked which Disney character she most identifies with, Holly explained: "I'm going to have to choose Belle because I think she's got real 'girl power' and my daughter’s called Belle."

Holly and her husband Dan will be celebrating their 12th wedding anniversary this summer a fter tying the knot on 4 August 2007 at St. Michael’s Church.

For her 11th anniversary, Holly shared a heartwarming message on Instagram where gushed over her beau.

Speaking to her 4.2 million followers, she captioned the post: “11 years baby... your love gets sweeter every day... love you.”

Just last year the presenter revealed she would be fine if her career ended, but if something were to go wrong with her marriage, “it would be the end her world”.

Speaking to Stella Magazine in December, she said: “If my career ended tomorrow, I would be absolutely OK. “But if things went wrong between me and Dan, it would be the end of my world.”