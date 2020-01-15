Holly Willoughby sends fans wild as she hints she's joining Strictly Come Dancing line-up

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby excited fans today when she hinted she could take part in a future series of Strictly.

She’s hosted some of the biggest prime time shows in the country, but now Holly Willoughby could be set to appear on one.

When Strictly Come Dancing professional Giovanni Pernice dropped by the This Morning studio to chat about what makes the perfect dance partner, talk soon turned to Holly signing up for the BBC show.

Giovanni, 29, then told the host that she needed to take part in Strictly, to which Holly replied: “I know, I know. You know how much I love the show.”

Referencing her and co-star Phillip Schofield’s recent disasters while playing their new game, she added: “But have you seen me on ‘Spin to Win?’ but my skills have gone down hill.”

Phil told Holly she needs to go on Strictly. Picture: ITV

Phil, 57, then added: “Don’t listen to John Barrowman you can dance, I think you’d be great on it!”

To which Giovanni agreed: “You need to do it!”

Read More: Holly Willoughby hits out at Love Island's Connor over his treatment of Rochelle Humes' sister Sophie

Clearly uncomfortable with the speculation, Holly awkwardly giggled before saying ‘thank you’ and swiftly moving the conversation on.

Giovanni grilled Holly over appearing on Strictly. Picture: ITV

But that didn't stop fans online speculating, as one person Tweeted: "Petition for Holly Willoughby to be a contestant on strictly #ThisMorning #StrictlyComeDancing".

While a second added: "Come on holly," and third pointed out: "Holly was blushing!"

Mum-of-three Holly has previously opened up the show, admitting she would love to follow her co-star Ruth Langsford's footsteps.

Read More: Holly Willoughby red-faced as she's questioned on sex life on This Morning

She said on Loose Women: "I'm obsessed with Strictly, so I'd love to learn to dance, but I'd be embarrassed to do it on the telly, which would be a problem."

Meanwhile, back in 2017 Holly shared a video dancing with Giovanni on an episode of This Morning.

At the time, the presenter admitted she could “fall in love” with the hunky professional, writing alongside the clip: "Thank you @pernicegiovann1 for making me feel like a princess... ✨".

Hundreds of her fans then commented, begging her to consider appearing on the BBC series.

One said: "Please do strictly next year and if you could talk Phillip to join you that would great x".

While another added: "Definitely love 2 c @hollywilloughby on @bbcstrictly plz 💃🏻 come on @hollywilloughby would ya do it 💃🏻😍".