Holly Willoughby has a big night out at The Spice Girls concert

With her very own girl power celeb friends. Picture: Instagram

She clearly had the Friday feeling at the much-hyped reunion and was seen dancing up a storm

Holly Willoughby definitely let her hair down last night as she attended The Spice Girls' second London date at Wembley Stadium.

The 38-year-old presenter joined her husband Dan Baldwin along with pals Nicole and Natalie Appleton, Kate Thornton as well as fellow presenter Laura Whitmore at the much-anticipated gig to support one of her BFF's, Emma Bunton.

Getting into The Spice Girls spirit, Holly paired a white T-shirt, which had a picture of Emma from The Spice Girls' glory days emblazoned across it with the work "Baby" underneath, with a pair of leather shorts.

The presenter was seen drinking glasses of prosecco and downing shots, clearly getting into the weekend vibe.

She was captured on Instagram dancing with her friends to the classic Spice Girls tunes with hits including Who Do You Think You Are?, 2-Become-1 and Wannabe. As the evening progressed, she was seen getting drinks for her friends before showcasing her moves to the group's song Stop Right Now.

After the concert, Holly and her pals joined Emma backstage to congratulate her and posed for a sweet photo.

On her Heart Radio show this morning, co-host Jamie Theakston played Stop, asking Emma: "You still remember all the moves presumably?"

Emma replied: "I do remember all the moves. It's Holly Willoughby's favourite song so I had to teach her the routine."

It's clear that Holly was taught by the best and a good time was had by all.