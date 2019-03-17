Holly Willoughby leaves fans guessing

Holly Willoughby has taken a short trip overseas. Picture: Getty

Fans of Holly Willoughby have reacted after This Morning presenter enjoys a whistle-stop tour of New York at the weekend.

Holly sandwiched the trip in between her own work commitments, hosting the popular ITV morning show on Thursday and is due back tomorrow.

After Dancing on Ice finished last Sunday, Holly now has her weekends free so hopped on a plane to the Big Apple.

It's not known if the mum-of-three was overseas on personal or work duties.

Looking chic in a tartan coat, Holly shared a picture of her popping her head out of a famous yellow taxi.

She wrote: "See you Big Apple. Thanks for having me."

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield present award-winning show This Morning. Picture: Getty

One fan replied: "WHAT? You were in NYC! How do you all this? Clearly between Thursday at 12:30pm and Monday at 10:30am Holly does a lot!"

Another questioned: "Being poached for prime time US TV?"

While a third told her to be careful: "Slow down. You work too hard."

Last week Holly revealed she was grieving her grandmother who died earlier this month.

She missed Tuesday's show to attend her funeral.