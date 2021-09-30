Holly Willoughby outfit today: Where to buy her forest boots, jacket and hat
30 September 2021, 11:59 | Updated: 30 September 2021, 12:33
Holly Willoughby dressed down as This Morning broadcast from the show's recently purchased forest.
Holly Willoughby, 40, rocked a chic countryside look for This Morning on Thursday as she joined co-star Phillip Schofield in a picturesque forest.
The pair broadcast the show from the forest just weeks after the hit ITV show announced they had set up its biggest green project by investing in the land.
For the special show, mum-of-three Holly dressed down in a stylish ensemble, perfect for this Autumn season.
And for those of you who love her look, and want to get your hands on it, we've broken down all the details from the boots, to the wax jacket and the hat.
- Holly Willoughby fans shocked that husband Dan looks just like Phillip Schofield
- What is Wylde Moon? Everything you need to know about Holly Willoughby's new website
- Holly Willoughby left red-faced as she is caught asking for lunch in This Morning blunder
Holly Willoughby's boots
Holly wore a sensible but stylish boot for This Morning's forest show from a British brand called Grenson Shoes.
She appeared to be wearing the 'Nanette' boot, the brands signature hiking boot with cross-over laces and a lightweight sole.
The gorgeous boots do not come in cheap, however, with a retail price of £325.
Holly's Jumper
Holly's knitted cardigan is by brand Michaela Buerger, and appears to be taken from their spring summer 2022 collection.
The jumper is called the 'Tasha' and while it is not yet on the website to purchase, you can expect to pay around $300 for a jumper by the brand.
Holly's Wax Jacket
To keep warm and dry while presenting from the forest, Holly wore a wax jacket by Barbour.
It looks like she was wearing the Barbour Classic Beadnell Wax Jacket in colour Olive.
The jacket retails at £209 and is still in stock.
Holly's Hat
While we don't know exactly where Holly bought her brown wax fedora hat, we recon this one by Failsworth is a pretty great match.
The Failsworth Wax Cotton Drifter Fedora is available to buy from Amazon with prices starting at £31.
Holly's Jeans
Holly's jeans are by Levis, however, it is not clear which style they are.
Read now:
- Holly Willoughby had 'legitimate reasons' for not attending Ant McPartlin's wedding
- Man claiming to be Charles and Camilla's secret son has This Morning interview taken off air
- Holly Willoughby mortified as she accidentally ruins This Morning chef’s wedding surprise