Holly Willoughby outfit today: Where to buy her forest boots, jacket and hat

Holly Willoughby looked casual and chic for the forest special of This Morning. Picture: ITV/Barbour/Amazon/Instagram/Grenson Shoes

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby dressed down as This Morning broadcast from the show's recently purchased forest.

Holly Willoughby, 40, rocked a chic countryside look for This Morning on Thursday as she joined co-star Phillip Schofield in a picturesque forest.

The pair broadcast the show from the forest just weeks after the hit ITV show announced they had set up its biggest green project by investing in the land.

For the special show, mum-of-three Holly dressed down in a stylish ensemble, perfect for this Autumn season.

And for those of you who love her look, and want to get your hands on it, we've broken down all the details from the boots, to the wax jacket and the hat.

Holly and Phil presented the show from the This Morning forest on Thursday. Picture: ITV

Holly Willoughby's boots

Holly wore a sensible but stylish boot for This Morning's forest show from a British brand called Grenson Shoes.

She appeared to be wearing the 'Nanette' boot, the brands signature hiking boot with cross-over laces and a lightweight sole.

The gorgeous boots do not come in cheap, however, with a retail price of £325.

Holly wore the Nanette Boots by British brand Grenson Shoes. Picture: Grenson Shoes

Holly's Jumper

Holly's knitted cardigan is by brand Michaela Buerger, and appears to be taken from their spring summer 2022 collection.

The jumper is called the 'Tasha' and while it is not yet on the website to purchase, you can expect to pay around $300 for a jumper by the brand.

Holly's Wax Jacket

Holly finished her look off with the Barbour Classic Beadnell Wax Jacket. Picture: Barbour

To keep warm and dry while presenting from the forest, Holly wore a wax jacket by Barbour.

It looks like she was wearing the Barbour Classic Beadnell Wax Jacket in colour Olive.

The jacket retails at £209 and is still in stock.

Holly's Hat

The Failsworth Wax Cotton Drifter Fedora is very similar to the hat Holly wore for This Morning. Picture: Amazon

While we don't know exactly where Holly bought her brown wax fedora hat, we recon this one by Failsworth is a pretty great match.

The Failsworth Wax Cotton Drifter Fedora is available to buy from Amazon with prices starting at £31.

Holly's Jeans

Holly's jeans are by Levis, however, it is not clear which style they are.

