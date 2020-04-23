Holly Willoughby reveals husband Dan Baldwin's 'really annoying' lockdown habit as she rages on This Morning

23 April 2020, 11:47

Holly Willoughby confessed her husband Dan Baldwin is irritating her as he works at home
Holly Willoughby confessed her husband Dan Baldwin is irritating her as he works at home. Picture: ITV/Instagram
Alice Dear

By Alice Dear

Holly Willoughby opened up about her marriage amid the lockdown on Thursday's This Morning, revealing husband Dan Baldwin's irritating habit.

This Morning's Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield were discussing annoying lockdown habits when the mother-of-three, 39, revealed how her husband is winding her up.

Talking to viewers and Phil, 58, Holly said that husband Dan Baldwin taps and types loudly on his laptop keyboard.

READ MORE: UK temperatures could reach 25C today in one of the hottest days of 2020

She said: "Dan is obviously working from home, and I discovered something that I did not know before which is really annoying."

Holly Willoughby said she's started noticing husband Dan Baldwin types hard on his keyboard
Holly Willoughby said she's started noticing husband Dan Baldwin types hard on his keyboard. Picture: ITV

She went on: "He taps and types really loudly, there is no reason to hit those keys as loudly as he is – and I'm like 'shut up!'."

The TV star said it especially annoys her when Dan brings the laptop into bed and writes emails.

Holly Willoughby has been married to Dan Baldwin since 2007
Holly Willoughby has been married to Dan Baldwin since 2007. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby
Holly Willoughby said Dan Baldwin brings his laptop into bed
Holly Willoughby said Dan Baldwin brings his laptop into bed. Picture: ITV

Holly and Phil then went to John Torrode for a cooking segment, but before the Masterchef star got going, he informed Holly that you can actually turn down the noise of a keyboard on laptops.

Looking completely shocked, Holly then joked: "You've saved my marriage!"

John Torrode mentioned to Holly Willoughby she can turn down the typing sound on Dan's keyboard
John Torrode mentioned to Holly Willoughby she can turn down the typing sound on Dan's keyboard. Picture: ITV

Holly and Dan have been married since 2007, and have since welcomed three children.

The couple have Harry, 10, Belle, 9, and Chester, 5.

READ MORE: Captain Tom Moore awarded Pride of Britain Award on Good Morning Britain after raising £28million for the NHS

