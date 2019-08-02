Philip Schofield PRANKED by Holly Willoughby's husband during boozy holiday

By Naomi Bartram

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield's family holiday quickly descended into chaos as the This Morning pair reunited.

Holly Willoughby and Phillip Schofield are currently enjoying some time off from their This Morning presenting duties over the summer.

But it looks like they TV duo are getting withdrawal symptoms already, as they’ve jetted off on their annual trip to Tenerife together with their families.

And luckily for fans of Holly and Phil, the pair have been sharing a string of photos from the getaway on social media including their delicious meals and fancy cocktails.

The pair also cuddled up for a sweet selfie as they headed out for the day, with Phil captioning the sunny snap: "There she is #bestie."

But as the presenters then tried to film a video together, things quickly descended into chaos.

While speaking into the camera, Phil was suddenly squirted with shaving cream by Holly's husband Dan Baldwin.

After swearing at his pal, Phil looked stunned before Holly added: "That went in my mouth, I actually ate that. What is that? Oh my gosh, Daniel!!!,” before breaking out into fits of laughter.

Unfortunately, it looks like Dan got his comeuppance when he started paddling in a stream but accidentally dropped his sunglasses in the water.

In another video shared on Instagram by Phil, Dan can be heard telling his wife the water was “lovely,” before leaning forward and watching his expensive accessory plunge into the water.

Meanwhile, the pair certainly seem to be enjoying themselves, as 57-year-old Phil also shared a string of photos of their fancy lunch which involved seafood, gin cocktails and expresso martinis.

Phil enjoyed a gin and tonic. Picture: Instagram

The This Morning star teased who he was dining with. Picture: Instagram

The presenter enjoyed a cocktail in Tenerife. Picture: Instagram

This comes after Holly met up with her fellow This Morning presenter Rochelle Humes last week as they holidayed with their families in Portugal.

Posting a sweet photo from the trip, Holly and Rochelle recreated a playful moment shared by their daughters in the sea.

Holly, 38, wrote: "Who knew ... when the girl you love and admire looks after @schofe when you are away and then when we finally get the time together as a family @rochellehumes...our girls fall into sync... it’s like looking in the mirror... #girls #family#minime."

Thirty-year-old Rochelle Humes reposted the snap, with the caption: "#repost@hollywilloughby Like Mother like Daughter...".

While Holly is currently spending some quality time her three children, Belle, Harry, 10, and four-year-old Chester, Rochelle took some time out with her kids, Alaia-Mai and two-year-old Valentina, and hubby, Marvin Humes.