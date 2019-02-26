What's in the Holly Willoughby M&S denim collection and what sizes of jeans are available?

Holly Willoughby has launched a new denim collection with M&S. Picture: Marks and Spencer

This Morning's Holly Willoughby has long been a style icon - and now she's collaborated with Marks and Spencer for a fourth time to create a gorgeous new denim range.

Holly Willoughby has racked up over 5 million followers on Instagram, treating her fans to (almost) daily outfit inspo.

Whether it's her daytime style or her red carpet looks, there's no denying Holly rocks it time and again.

Joining forces with high street brand M&S for a fourth time, Holly has designed a stunning new range of denim garments.

Here's everything you need to know about the collection...

We are in love with this denim jumpsuit worn by Holly Willoughby. Picture: Marks and Spencer

When is Holly Willoughby's new M&S denim range available?

The first collaboration was announced back in September 2018.

Since Holly teamed up with M&S, the store's brand awareness has reportedly increased by a whopping 50 per cent.

Today (Tuesday 26 February) marks the arrival of her new collection, which launches in London's Westfield White City and online.

Holly's new denim range is expected to sell out fast! Picture: Marks and Spencer

What's in the denim collection and what sizes are available?

The collection is made up of 15 pieces - including M&S bestseller, the mini-skirt.

Some of the stand-out pieces include a denim jumpsuit (the most expensive item, coming in at £55), a cute A-line denim skirt, a ruffled denim shirt and a easy-to-wear denim dress.

There are, naturally, skinny jeans available in the collection, too.

The clothing range comes in sizes 6-24 - but hurry, it's expected to sell out fast!

What's Holly said about the range?

Speaking of the pieces she selected, Holly said: "This edit has been really fun to pull together.

"I have always loved the simplicity of a denim dress and I live in a high waisted skinny jean at the weekend," Holly continued. "I am a huge fan of wearing different denim pieces together – effortless but with a cooler edge. If top-to-toe denim isn't for you, add a crisp white tee and a simple ankle boot, for a classic look that will see you through season after season."