Holly Willoughby to miss This Morning today and attend beloved nan's funeral

Holly Willoughby is taking time away from This Morning to say goodbye to her grandmother. Picture: Instagram @hollywilloughby

The This Morning star will be absent from the show today to attend the funeral of her late grandmother who passed away age 90.

Holly Willoughby will miss work on This Morning today to attend her grandmother's funeral.

The mum-of-three took to Instagram to share a heartfelt tribute to her late nan, who died aged 90, on Tuesday morning.

Taking to social media the 38-year-old shared a selfie of herself and her grandmother.

She wrote: "Today we say goodbye for a little while to my beautiful Nan... go and be with Grandad... he’s been waiting for you... love you... miss you..."

Her nan passed away at the age of 90 and both Holly and her mother Lynne were very close to the matriarch.

While she spends time with her family Rylan Clark-Neal will be stepping in to host the show alongside Phillip Schofield.

Rylan tweeted a funny picture of Schofe as fans affectionately called him along with a message that read: "Hosting @thismorning tomorrow with @Schofe . The lucky devil."

It's thought that Holly will return to the show as usual on Wednesday (13.3.19).