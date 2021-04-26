Holly Willoughby set to 'share her truths' in new book Reflections

Holly Willoughby will be releasing a new book later this year. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

By Alice Dear

This Morning's Holly Willoughby will be releasing a new book all about inner and outer beauty later this year.

Holly Willoughby, 40, has announced she is releasing a new book.

The This Morning presenter told fans today that she will be sharing 'her truths' in the new book, titled Reflections.

Phillip Schofield's co-star announced the exciting news on Monday afternoon, explaining that the book is a "celebration of how inner and outer beauty can work together in perfect harmony".

Sharing a mock up of the book, Holly captioned it: "This is a message I’ve been looking forward to sending... I’ve been working on a very special project - a book!

"Writing is such a personal process and between these pages you will find many little pieces of me. The book is called Reflections and is essentially thoughts and musings from me on inner and outer beauty.

"We live in a world where so much is about how we present ourselves on the outside and there is fun to be had here but true beauty comes from within… there is an alignment that needs to happen and finding that balance hasn’t always felt so easy."

Holly Willoughby revealed the book Reflections will be all about inner and outer beauty. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

She continued: "Now, I’m finally at a point in my life where I can see a little more clearly and I want to share my truths in the hope that maybe they’ll help you too. This book is my celebration of how inner and outer beauty can work together in perfect harmony. I hope this book will start conversations, whether they’re about how to find your signature lipstick, reclaim your sexuality, or treat yourself more kindly – and, ultimately, what it means to feel beautiful, confident, complete.

"You can pre-order signed copies if you like, the link is in my bio. I can’t wait to share it with you all and yet can’t help but feel nervous at the same time... I think the more important something is... the scarier it feels... deep breath... I hope you enjoy it.... #reflections."

The This Morning presenter told fans she will be sharing 'her truths' in the new novel. Picture: Instagram/Holly Willoughby

Holly's fans, family and celebrity friends shared their excitement on Instagram, with her sister commenting: "Beyond wonderful....beyond proud of you Dolly."

This Morning's Dr Zoe also commented: "Congratulations Holly!"

