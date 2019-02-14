Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning? What is wrong with Holly Willoughby? Rochelle Humes fills in with Phillip Schofield as Holly falls ill

14 February 2019, 10:31 | Updated: 14 February 2019, 10:40

Holly Willoughby has been too ill to present This Morning
Holly Willoughby has been too ill to present This Morning. Picture: ITV

This is why Holly Willoughby isn’t presenting This Morning Wednesday or Thursday.

This Morning fans have been left confused as Phillip Schofield presented the hit ITV morning show with Rochelle Humes instead of Holly Willoughby this week.

On Wednesday, The Saturdays singer presented This Morning with Phillip, while Holly was nowhere to be seen.

Viewers were left asking where Holly was, what is wrong with the star and if she is ill – here’s what we know:

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning?

Rochelle Humes has been filling in for Holly Willoughby
Rochelle Humes has been filling in for Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV

Holly was not on This Morning on Wednesday as she has got “the lurgy”.

Phillip explained on This Morning: “Poor Holly’s not very well.

“She’s been sickening for a while but it’s finally…the lurgy got her. So she’s had a day off.”

It appears Holly is still not well as Rochelle is standing in again on the Thursday show.

When will Holly Willoughby be back on This Morning?

There is no news when Holly will return to This Morning, but she is next scheduled to present on Monday.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are expected to present the show on Friday.

More Celebrities

See more More Celebrities

The 2018 judging panel of The X Factor could be returning to a different show

The X Factor undergoes HUGE shake-up to become 'celebrity singing contest'

TV & Movies

Kelly Brook is looking chic in head to to toe black

Get Kelly Brook's on air look: Her chic black outfit details revealed
Wayne and Coleen are reportedly experiencing problems in their marriage

Coleen and Wayne Rooney relationship: Marriage, net worth and kids revealed amid split rumours
Matthew Wright and his wife Amelia Gette

Who is Matthew Wright? Baby and wife and fertility struggle revealed as he welcomes child