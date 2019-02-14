Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning? What is wrong with Holly Willoughby? Rochelle Humes fills in with Phillip Schofield as Holly falls ill

Holly Willoughby has been too ill to present This Morning. Picture: ITV

This is why Holly Willoughby isn’t presenting This Morning Wednesday or Thursday.

This Morning fans have been left confused as Phillip Schofield presented the hit ITV morning show with Rochelle Humes instead of Holly Willoughby this week.

On Wednesday, The Saturdays singer presented This Morning with Phillip, while Holly was nowhere to be seen.

Viewers were left asking where Holly was, what is wrong with the star and if she is ill – here’s what we know:

Why is Holly Willoughby not on This Morning?

Rochelle Humes has been filling in for Holly Willoughby. Picture: ITV

Holly was not on This Morning on Wednesday as she has got “the lurgy”.

Phillip explained on This Morning: “Poor Holly’s not very well.

“She’s been sickening for a while but it’s finally…the lurgy got her. So she’s had a day off.”

It appears Holly is still not well as Rochelle is standing in again on the Thursday show.

When will Holly Willoughby be back on This Morning?

There is no news when Holly will return to This Morning, but she is next scheduled to present on Monday.

Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes are expected to present the show on Friday.