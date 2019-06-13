Where is Holly Willoughby's outfit from today? How to get the This Morning host's pleated peaches skirt

13 June 2019, 10:00

Holly Willoughby's latest outfit is amazing today
Holly Willoughby's latest outfit is amazing today. Picture: Instagram

Holly's flowing skirt is perfect for a summer BBQ.

Holly Willoughby's peaches and cream skirt is bringing a touch of elegance to the This Morning studio today.

The summery piece features a delicate pleating detail and comes in at £155 from Reiss. Paired with a classic plain white jumper from Pure Collection, Holly looks stunning.

Her staple heels from Gianvito Rossi are priced at £535.

After sharing a photo on Instagram, on follower wrote: "That skirt is dreamy 💕"

"Always look so beautiful holly love your style ❤️," said another, while a third added: "You look so elegant and very nice 😊"

How long has Holly Willoughby been presenting This Morning?

Following her success as a presenter on Dancing On Ice, Holly was brought in to replace Ferne Britton on This Morning in 2009 alongside Phillip Schofield.

The pair have been working on the show ever since from Monday to Thursday, while Ruth Langsford and Eamonn Holmes take over on a Friday.

Holly's skirt is from Reiss
Holly's skirt is from Reiss. Picture: Reiss

Read More: Holly Willoughby speaks out on weight loss: 'It's personal'

Does Holly Willoughby have any fashion deals?

Holly was unveiled as the new face of Marks and Spencer's fashion campaign back in September 2018.

As the retailer’s brand ambassador, the I’m a Celebrity host originally picked out a selection of “must-haves” from the autumn collection which went on sale on 27 September.

The star was back in February with her latest picks from their denim collection including button-through skirts and boiler suits.

What are Holly’s style tips?

Speaking after her partnership with M&S, Holly revealed the key to staying so effortlessly stylish.

"I've got to be comfortable," she confessed.

Read More: This Morning sent into chaos as Holly Willoughby forced to clean up puppy’s mess

"Gone are the days where I'll put something on and be forever tucking it in or pulling it down. I can't bear that – it drives me bananas. There is not enough time in the day to tuck yourself in 50,000 times."

She also warned her fans ‘not to get hung up on sizes’, explaining: “Sometimes you'll find that even though you're a 12, you'll put on a jumper and it will be cut big and boxy, and you might think ‘I love this, but I'm going to wear it in a 10 or an 8 and then I'm going to tuck it in.’ So, ignore sizes and just try stuff on: wear it how you want to wear it, not how the size dictates.”

Who is Holly Willoughby’s stylist?

Angie Smith is an English celebrity and red carpet stylist and has been in charge of Holly’s style for over three years.

As well as Holly, she also chooses outfits for the likes of Rochelle Humes, Laura Whitmore and Christine Lampard.

Her website reads: "Angie Smith is a trusted and sought-after fashion and celebrity stylist who is known for her clean and timeless style that regularly sees her clients on ‘best dressed’ lists across many media titles."

Opening up about Holly’s changing style, Angie previously told the Daily Mail: "Holly was open to new ideas.

"The main thing I wanted to do was get her into more colour – so we tried everything on and went from there. I remember her saying, 'I’ve had my kids. I just need to change it up.'"

